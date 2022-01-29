Foggia, theft in via Calvanese in Cesare Ciminiello’s karate gym

“Seven times you fall, eight you get up”. Anyone who does karate or martial arts in any case knows this motto well. Cesare Ciminiello, federal technical teacher and owner of the gym in via Calvanese, knows something about it, who despite the theft suffered last night and the defections due to Covid, looks ahead, with confidence and ambition.

A subject, evidently undisturbed, tore two shutters, broke the glass of the entrance door with a stone and sneaked into the premises of the sports association, rummaging in the drawers and lockers. He ran away with a notebook and a briefcase with some documents inside. The amount of damages is around 500 euros. On the spot the police, who investigate the incident.

“I was speechless, I didn’t know what to do “, explains to Foggiatoday the retired army non-commissioned officer with a passion for sports that in the Ciminiello house has been handed down from father to son for three generations now. To the damage of Covid – which forced the association to interrupt courses several times – was added the insult of theft. That of Ciminiello is a young reality, born three years ago but already put to the test by the health emergency: “Going forward is not easy” admits the karate master. Yet athletes are not lacking and successes less than ever. Some even prestigious.

Regardless of the obstacles and objective difficulties for those who work and invest time and money in Foggia, also in the midst of the pandemic, Ciminiello’s mission remains to take children to the gym by removing them from the street, allowing them to exercise. “Karate is discipline, it trains you, it gives you self-esteem and self-control”Assures the teacher, who has some plans in store for the future to bring children closer to martial art.