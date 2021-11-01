Fognini faces Fucsovics, Musetti tries with Djere

First some physical problems, solved with the passing of the games. Then the desire to fight and flashes of tennis-show that only he can give. All this was not enough for Fabio Fognini, who left the scene in the first round of the “Rolex Paris Masters”, eighth and last ATP Masters 1000 of the year endowed with a prize pool of 2,603,700 euros that is being disputed on the fast indoor of the Palais Omnisport in Paris-Bercy.

The 34 year old from Arma di Taggia, 37 in the world ranking, he relented for 61 67 (6) 76 (5), at the end of a battle of almost two and three-quarters hours, to the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, 40 ATP.

Fucsovics will therefore be Novak Djokovic’s opponent in the second round, No. 1 in the world returning to the tour after the lost final at the US Open and the missed Grand Slam.

In the late afternoon debut also for Lorenzo Musetti. The 19 year old from Carrara, n.67 ATP, fished out on the board as lucky lose (in the decisive round of which he was defeated in three sets by the French Hugo Gaston, n.107 ATP), he finds on the other side of the net his “black beast”, the Serbian Laslo Djere, 26-year-old from Senta, number 51 in the ranking, who has always beaten him in the three previous matches, the last in the round of 16 in Nur-Sultan last month.