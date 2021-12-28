Tech

«Foiled collision» with Elon Musk's satellites- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

According to Beijing, two of Space-X’s satellites narrowly missed colliding with the Chinese space station. Wave of indignation on social media in China

China has accused the United States of “serious threat” to the safety of its astronauts after two satellites of the richest man in the world Elon Musk narrowly missed, according to Beijing, to collide with his space station
. According to a document sent in early December from Beijing to the United Nations Office for Space Affairs in Vienna, the Chinese space station Tiangong had to carry out evasive maneuvers twice, in July and October, to avoid a collision. The Chinese space agency reacted “to ensure the safety and survival of astronauts in orbit,” adds the document. Now, through the foreign ministry, China has urged the US to behave “responsibly” in outer space.

SpaceX did not reply, creating discontent among Chinese internet users who have taken the social Weibo by storm, with thousands of posts against Musk and his space enterprise. The incident could have repercussions on Tesla’s sales in China. The Chinese market is crucial for the South African-born Canadian-American billionaire. Tesla sells about a quarter of its production in China and has a factory in Shanghai.

In space, SpaceX has launched a constellation of more than 1,900 satellites, Starlink, designed to bring internet connectivity to all corners of the world. But around 30,000 satellites or carcasses or fragments orbit the planet, and scientists periodically appeal to governments to agree and try to avoid collisions, which would be catastrophic. The Chinese space station has been under construction since April, and is expected to be finished with four missions by the end of 2022.

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 11:56 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

