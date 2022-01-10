fold in waves to be irresistible

Valentina Ferragni hair trend: the influencer loves the wave fold, perfect to combine with any type of outfit. Hair styled this way is all the rage for winter 2022. If you like it, copy Ferragni’s style!

There is no really complete outfit without the right hair look! For almost all women, hair is very important. It is useless to deny it: they are a powerful weapon of seduction! Having a healthy, shiny and full-bodied hair is, therefore, the desire of many.

But, often, you have to deal with the harsh reality. Not everyone is lucky enough to have beautiful natural hair. Especially in the change of seasons the hair is drier, duller and tends to fall out in greater quantities. That’s why it’s important to take care of it every day, using the right products.

On a healthy and sturdy hair, any fold works best, it is a fact. Actresses, models and influencers know this well, always careful to give extra pampering to the hair. In this sense Chiara, Valentina and Francesca Ferragni teach! The three sisters show off always impeccable hair looks on Instagram. They set trends, anticipate fashions and are very popular!

In particular Valentina Ferragni, who has recently defeated a skin tumor, loves the wave fold. But who is it really good for? Let’s find out now!

Valentina Ferragni hair trend: it’s super chic with the wave fold

More movement to the hair: this is the trend for winter 2022. The hair becomes softer, with beautiful wave folds. Flat, fluffy, soft or more textured, the invitation is always the same: leave the hair free, while paying attention to the shape of the face.

Oval, square, round, heart and so on .. to each face its waves! This is the golden rule to follow. Let’s take stock together!

Oval face – It is generally the most harmonious and proportionate one. That of Valentina Ferragni falls into this category. The beautiful Julia Roberts also has a typical oval face. A beautiful wavy crease frames this type of face perfectly. For an even more chic effect, you can make large waves on both sides of the face. Obviously, the longer the hair is, the better this type of styling is. She gives a lot to Valentina Ferragni and, if you have a face similar to hers, you can copy her style !;

Curling irons are usually used to make waves. Probably Valentina Ferragni also uses this method. But there is a valid alternative that you may not know: here’s how to make some fantastic waves, without ruining your hair with the heat!

If Valentina Ferragni’s hair look has convinced you what are you waiting for? Copy it now to feel more beautiful and sexy!