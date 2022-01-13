Foldable craze, Honor unveils the Magic V – Hi-tech smartphone

After Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and Motorola, Honor is also added to the list of companies determined to renew the mobile phone sector with a foldable device. The Chinese, in 2021 sold by Huawei to a consortium of entrepreneurs and telcos in the country, had already anticipated the arrival of the device with a book-like opening, similar to the Galaxy Fold Z3. Now he confirms it, with the name of Honor Magic V.

The smartphone offers two displays, an external 6.45-inch and an internal 7.9-inch (corner-to-corner). The battery is 4,750 mAh and can be recharged thanks to Honor’s SuperCharge, which brings it to 50% in 15 minutes, to 100% in 40 minutes. The construction of the shell is made of titanium alloy and made more resistant by liquid metals of zirconium and carbon fibers. The processor is the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. To underline the presence of the independent chip for the security of information and biometric data.

Great attention has been paid to the photographic sector which provides, for the first time on a folding phone, the presence of three rear sensors of 50 megapixels each. On the front instead a 42 megapixel camera. Honor Magic V is available in China in Black, Titanium Silver and Burnt Orange colors at a price starting from around 1,385 euros and arriving, in the larger configuration, at around 1,524 euros.

No news for now on availability in Europe.