Foldable phones are making a comeback and looking to be the future

Three years after the launch of the first folding smartphone at MWCpublic interest in these devices begins to grow which can be around 1,500 euros (about 1,660 dollars) on average.

flexible phone.jpg

The foldable smartphone “is ready for a mass market, in view of the success we currently have in China, where it is sold in large numbers,” he told AFP Arne Herkelmann, product manager at Oppo, whose “Find N” foldable model is not yet available in Europe.

“We see that it is a technology that becomes more and more mature and that its prices are becoming more affordable, so definitely in the future we will see more flexible devices,” he added.

The pioneer Samsung, undisputed leader in the sector with 87% of the market, which in 2021 sold 8 million units, According to the consulting firm DSCC, it promises with its “Galaxy Fold” and “Galaxy Z Flip” uses only possible with a tablet or a laptop, thanks to its large screens.

folding samsung.jpg

“We have worked with companies like Disney+ or Google (YouTube) to better integrate your applications on this big screen” and thus “use all the possibilities of the product to the maximum,” explained François Hernández, head of the mobility division at Samsung France.

doCan these devices be commercially successful and break with the standard phone design imposed by Apple in 2007? when he introduced his iPhone, a large rectangle with a single touch screen?

“Rather than modify the market, I would say that (the folding model) is offering more choices to consumers,” estimated Ross Young, director of DSCC.

The folding smartphone is still a niche segment of the global mobile phone market, with just 0.62% of the market in 2021, recalled Ritesh Bendre, an analyst at Conterpoint Research. “However, by 2025, it should exceed 3.5%,” she noted.

All manufacturers, from Huawei with its “P50 Pocket”, to Xiaomi, Motorola, or Google, plan to enter this segment. To the point that the DSCC cabinet predicts that the market will multiply by 10 by 2026.

Beyond affordable prices and robustness guarantees, it would be the arrival of an Apple model, estimated for 2025 by analysts, which could serve as a trigger or turning point for the folding phone market.

folding apple.jpg

“Apple is a hugely influential company in the mobile market. When Apple switched its products to 5G, sales of 5G smartphones increased. When Apple enters the foldable market, expect the same phenomenon.” forecast Ritesh Bendre.

“We estimate that they will be sold more than 60 million folding phones in 2025, for when Apple has seriously entered the market,” he deepened.

Apple “would add credibility to the segment” and “without a doubt it would promote it”, Ross Young agreed, and it only remains to be seen if the American company will bet on “more or less expensive” models.