Foldable smartphones, Motorola at work on the Razr 3 – Hi-tech

– Motorola is working on a new version of the Razr foldable smartphone. The iconic flip phone model, first launched in the early 2000s, had already been revised in the last two years, retaining the same design but with a flexible dual internal display.

Problems in construction and in daily use, however, had limited its availability globally. The third generation, according to rumors spread on the Chinese social network Weibo, should allow the company controlled by Lenovo to get back on track and compete with Samsung, currently the reference point for the particular market segment.

Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China, describes on Weibo how the company has stepped up its efforts in improving the Razr, trying to keep prices down. The reference, without going into details, is to the hardware sector, between processor and memory, and to the external appearance, able to preserve the style and portability of the original phone. The Razr 3 could debut in the first six months of 2022 in China and then in the rest of the world. In addition to Samsung, Oppo also made its entry into the foldable sector, with the announcement of the Find N, while waiting for the response from Xiaomi, which should update the Mix Fold. The P50 Pocket appeared on the Chinese media, Huawei’s first attempt to replicate the clamshell design, already dear to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Huawei had launched the foldable Mate X at the beginning of 2019, the second version of which had officially arrived in Italy a year ago. later, with the name Mate Xs.