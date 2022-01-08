Foldable smartphones, Samsung unveils new prototypes at Ces – Hi-tech

Samsung was one of the protagonists of the Ces 2022 in Las Vegas, the main technology fair in the world, which went on despite a long series of defections. In addition to unveiling the Galaxy S21 Fe smartphone and the new range of televisions, which will be able to show digital works in NFT, the Korean also gave a preview of what the next foldable phones could look like. The first, Flex Note, is a model with three screens, which can go from a 13-inch panel to a 17-inch one; the second Flex Slidable, is equipped with a sliding opening technology. Both prototypes had already shown themselves in recent months through patents released online. The Flex Note is a device that, as far as we can see, can eliminate the need to not only carry a tablet but also a laptop. When closed it is larger than a traditional mobile phone but has the advantage of being able to cover a series of more complex operations, which today can only be followed with a notebook. More suitable for mass use is the Slidable, which under the main display hides a second smaller one that slides to expand the touch surface of the smartphone. The opening movement takes place by pressing a single button, so as to preserve its operation. Both Flex Note and Slidable are concepts, but it is not excluded that Samsung starts from here to experiment with new foldable solutions. Bookings in Italy of the Galaxy S21 Fe will start next week, the “fan edition” of last year’s top-of-the-range S21, presented on January 4th at the US Consumer Electronic Show. The mobile has a 6.4-inch Amoled screen, the same processor as the S21 range, a triple lens camera and 5G connectivity.