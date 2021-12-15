folders and super bonuses, again divisions- Corriere.it

VAT cut to 5% and zeroing of system charges on gas, while on electricity there are measures to reduce the so-called improper charges that are discharged on electricity. bills. Finally, companies in difficulty could benefit from an installment of the same bills. The new measures, for a total value of 3.8 billion, aimed at counteract the surge in electricity and gas prices were discussed yesterday in the council of ministers and should arrive today in the Senate in the form of an amendment to the budget bill. The Ecological Transition Minister, Roberto Cingolani, had previously announced the hypotheses being studied at a hearing in Parliament and the Economy Minister, Daniele Franco, illustrated them in the government meeting. About 900 million will serve for cancel the increases for low-income families (Isee no higher than 8,264) while for the others the increases in bills will be partially absorbed by the taxation measures. Approximately 1.8 billion will go to cancel system charges for users up to 16 kilowatt hours, 600 million to lower the VAT rate for gas to 5%, 500 million to eliminate system charges on gas.

Pd-Center-Right Clash Today the executive should also present the changes to the maneuver to cut taxes from 2022: 7 billion on IRPEF, to the benefit of medium-low incomes, and one billion on IRAP, which will be canceled for individuals. However, solutions remain to be found on the other chapters of the maneuver that do not satisfy the majority. These are, in particular, the increase or removal of the 25 thousand euro Isee ceiling on the 110% Superbonus for single-family homes, the dilution of the payments of the tax bills, the extension of the exemption from Tosap, the tax on the occupation of public land for bars and restaurants, the further expansion of the number of workers admitted to the social Ape (form of early retirement) by lowering the requirements for construction workers. The 600 million that the government had initially left in Parliament’s availability for changes to the maneuver have risen to about 1.1 billion, but are still insufficient with respect to the requests of the parties. Finding the complicated square. This is demonstrated by the fact that yesterday afternoon the sessions of the Senate Budget Committee scheduled for last night and this morning were disrupted while the Democratic Party issued a sharp warning to the center-right insisting on the extension of the terms for the payment of the tax bills. There is an overall agreement on the 8 billion for tax cuts and expects folders not to touch each other. If that agreement is reopened, it will be reopened on everything, says Alan Ferrari, deputy leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate.



Close on the Imu The extension of the terms for paying the bills (from 150 to 180 days) already foreseen for the bills notified from September 1st to December 31st of this year by the tax decree approved yesterday in the Chamber with a vote of confidence (429 s, 46 no). The center-right asks to extend it also to the folders that will be notified in 2022. The tax decree, which had already been approved in the Senate, provides for, among other things, the squeeze on the Imu on fake first homes, the bonus for separated parents, the possibility of combining the disability allowance with income to work. The run of the budget bill will also end in the Chamber, with final approval between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

