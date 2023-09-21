Folding phone screens are reliable until you don’t

Apple is not expected to announce a foldable iPhone. they have enough cupertino Along with adapting its models to European laws.

But the rest of the brands are continuing their special fight for the sales of folding mobile phones. Whether in clamshell format or book format, screens are more tender Compared to traditional telephones.

Some manufacturers like SAMSUNG And huaweihas launched folding phone models that have improved the durability of these screens in their latest models.

It’s important to note that foldable screens can still be more susceptible to damage than traditional glass screens. This is because folding screens are usually made flexible materialLike polymer instead of glass.

