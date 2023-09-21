Folding phone screens are reliable until you don’t

Apple is not expected to announce a foldable iPhone. they have enough cupertino Along with adapting its models to European laws.
But the rest of the brands are continuing their special fight for the sales of folding mobile phones. Whether in clamshell format or book format, screens are more tender Compared to traditional telephones.
Some manufacturers like SAMSUNG And huaweihas launched folding phone models that have improved the durability of these screens in their latest models.
It’s important to note that foldable screens can still be more susceptible to damage than traditional glass screens. This is because folding screens are usually made flexible materialLike polymer instead of glass.
suggestions
- sheath defensive: Will help protect the screen from bumps, scratches, and other damages. It is important that it has a design that protects the screen. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a case in the box.
- Do not tilt the phone too much, The screen of a foldable phone is designed to withstand a certain number of bends. If the speed exceeds, it may damage the screen or hinge.
- extreme conditions, Folding screens are not resistant to extreme temperatures or humidity. It is recommended that you do not use your phone in extreme weather conditions, such as in a very hot or cold place, or in a very humid place.
- Cleaning, To clean the screen of a foldable phone, you should use a soft, dry cloth. Also avoid chemicals or abrasive cleaners that can damage the screen.
- update software, These usually include improvements to the durability of the screen.