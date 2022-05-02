Folklore fabric – ZETA

The music, the instruments and the songs came home because of his father. Singing added to his history since kindergarten, and guitar was rooted in the DNA emulating Nirvana and the Beatles. He was followed by a pop rock band in high school. And immersed in the wind music, the corridos, and the drug culture of the Las Quintas neighborhood, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Rodolfo David Aguilar Dorantes, “El David Aguilar”, 38 years old, built his alternative reality.

“I was close to ska, punk, and progressive rock; and (although in a universe far from trova), fortunately when I was 15 years old, the author’s song came to me, by Silvio Rodríguez, Pablo Milanés, Luis Eduardo Aute, Joaquín Sabina, Filio, and Delgadillo. The notion of trova was scarce, but it allowed me to play bars, until I went to Mexico City to study music, and survive singing, with my hippie spirit and my guitar, “he told ZETA the Latin Grammy nominee for “Best New Artist”, “Song of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, and “Best Singer-Songwriter Album”.

With Sinaloa and norteño music in his deoxyribonucleic acid, “El David Aguilar” celebrates being a fabric of folklore: “He hated banda and norteño music. I felt alienated. I didn’t understand what it means for music to be part of a culture, until teachers made me check the music where I’m from. In the exercise I realized that I was absolutely special. I returned to Sinaloa, and the Institute of Culture financed ‘Ventarrón’, an exquisite record of wind music. It is very crazy that my first formal album is for tambora, for that instrumentation that has one leg in Eastern Europe, and the other in Sinaloa,” Aguilar told this Weekly about the situation that will serve as a pretext to create a second volume.

Aguilar Dorantes is also recognized for creating the anthem of the cycling movements in Mexico (“La cumbia de la bicicleta”), and that they adopted in Spain and Colombia to promote the use of bicycles as a means of transportation. Currently Rodolfo David is the owner of the podcast “Núcleo distant”, and he is artistically linked to the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, for whom he composed songs from the album “Salvavidas de ice”.

“My link with Drexler corresponds to the interests we have regarding the study of the song with the root. He brings candombe and milonga (musical instruments from Brazil and Uruguay) to his albums, and I have the same concern regarding regional music, how to make author songs with it. I live with the concern of obtaining a series of songs that can exemplify an alternative Mexican norteño music made into a song of the author. There is what José Alfredo and Cuco Sánchez did almost a century ago”.

And he added: “I am looking for a type of song that has harmonic uses, chords and adventurous music, being on the border of bolero and jazz, with Latin American and contemporary elements embedded in the making of norteño songs, in such a subtle way, that they do not leave of being norteño songs; it is a seam that people will not perceive, but I have to find my own labyrinths, exploring how to use the mariachi, son jarocho, and the pirueka michoacana”, Aguilar stressed during a visit to ZETAwhere he advanced his interest in paying homage to María Grever, from Guanajuato, involved in the origin of jazz.

Recently, the Sinaloa musician composed the song “Lágrimas sin fin” for the movie “Ciudad Perdida”, starring actress Sandra Bullock, a pretext for which his desire for cinema intensified.

“I have made songs for films, but I want to study cinema. I am developing a script, and I am interested in materializing it. It is such an immense universe that it makes me dizzy, I don’t know where to approach it. However, each album is like a feature film, and this is the case with ‘Agendas vencidas’, my fifth studio album. 10 songs recorded with guitar and voice, under the production of Adán Jodorowski, without a thematic North, but with an intention towards folk in Spanish, melancholic, subtle guitars, and arpejeos with the aesthetics of Nick Drake or Leonard Cohen. I sing to the present, and to the future, and I weaved it with emotions”, he said about the album from which titles such as “Rumbo bello”, “I had a lot”, “Casa dulce”, “Aeropuerto”, “Vuelvo” and “ Photo”.

As a citizen, “El David Aguilar” is concerned about violence, inequality, poverty, racism, and the phenomena that come before the idea of ​​improving society: “I am surprised by the Mexico we live in, submerged in social violence that seems have no end; daily disappearances, murders, lack of empathy, concentration of wealth, and aggressive classism, spiraling into decline. I am shocked how the earth has entered a state of pronounced ecocide, and it does not appear that we will reverse it. It is sad how we normalize”, highlighted the author of the book “Aforismo del interior” and interpreter of songs such as “Los punto”, “Eco” and “Si vez”.

Comments