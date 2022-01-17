FOLLIERI: approached to Messina after failed attempts with Palermo, Catania and Foggia

Try hard to be part of the world of football. After several attempts, including that of trying to acquire the shares of Catania, Palermo and Foggia, the Apulian entrepreneur Raffaello Follieri is approached by ACR Messina, a company formally for sale. “Among the offers arrived on President Sciotto’s plate through the Bonetti & Delia law firm – reads through the Journal of Sicily – there would be that of Raffaello Follieri, a businessman known to gossip lovers for his relationship with actress Anne Hathaway ”.

The last road he tried to take, the one directed to Foggia, was blocked by the Rossoneri management who, through a press release, underlined the fact that they had not provided “elements that confirm concrete interest and actual financial resources for a growth project of Calcio Foggia 1920 ″ expressing opposition to the possibility “Of the entry of Mr. Follieri and / or of a company of his group in the city football project”. Now, evidently, Follieri tries with Messina. For the umpteenth time, will the story end with a stalemate?

