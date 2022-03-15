Follow all the movements of the 2022 free agency in the NFL

A few hours before the official start of the transfer market for the new season, player movements have been surprising in the current season break

This Monday began the famous period of “legal sabotage” that the NFL each year a couple of days before the official opening of the free agency market, when teams are allowed to engage in talks with players who will be free agents, though no deals can be finalized until the start of the new league year, the Wednesday March 16.

The moves came fast this year.

A significant number of big-card free agents have reached agreements to sign, once they’re allowed, with new teams.

In the same way, several teams have agreed to exchange players, waiting to be made official, too, at the start of the new league year.

Finally, several players headed to the open free agency market have agreed to stay with their current teams by renewing with a new contract. These agreements can be signed immediately.

Next, we offer a list –team by team– of all the movements reported by the ESPN NFL Nationtaking into account that trades and free agent signings with new teams are waiting to be made official with the official start of the new league year:

AFC EAST

RETURN: WR Isaiah McKenzie (2 years, $4.4 million), WR Jake Kumero (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: G Rodger Saffold III, DT Tim Settle (two years), DaQuan Jones

THEY GO: QB Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers), OT Darryl Williams, G Jon Feliciano (Giants), LB AJ Klein, DT Harrison Phillips (Vikings)

RETURN: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (4 years, $65 million), TE Mike Gesicki (franchise player), CB Nik Needham (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: RB Chase Edmonds (2 years, $12.6 million), QB Teddy Bridgewater (1 year), WR Cedrick Wilson (3 years, $22.8 million)

THEY GO:

RETURN: S Devin McCourty (1 year, $9 million), QB Brian Hoyer (2 years, $4 million), WR Matthew Slater (1 year, $2.62 million), OL James Ferentz

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: CB JC Jackson (Chargers), G/C Ted Karras (Bengals), LB Kyle Van Noy

RETURN: WR Braxton Berrios (2 years, $12 million), RB Tevin Coleman

THEY ARRIVE: G Laken Tomlinson (3 years, $41.2 million), TE CJ Uzomah (3 years, $24 million)

THEY GO: DT Folorunso Fatukasi (Jaguars)

AFC NORTH

RETURN: DT Aaron Crawford

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: C.B. Tavon Young

RETURN: S Jessie Bates III (franchise player), DT BJ Hill (3 years, $3 million), OL Fred Johnson (1 year, $2.433 million), LB Joe Bachie (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: G Alex Cappa (4 years, $40 million), G/C Ted Karras (3 years, $18 million)

THEY GO: DT Larry Ogunjobi (Bears), TE CJ Uzomah (Jets)

RETURN: TE David Njoku (franchise player)

THEY ARRIVE: WR Amari Cooper (trade), DT Taven Bryan (1 year, $5 million)

THEY GO: W.R. Jarvis Landry

RETURN: OT Chukwuma Okorafor (3 years, $29.25 million), S Miles Killebrew (2 years)

THEY ARRIVE: QB Mitchell Trubisky (2 years, $14 million), C Mason Cole (3 years)

THEY GO:

AFC SOUTH

RETURN: LB Christian Kirksey (2 years), S Terrence Brooks (1 year, $2 million), C Justin Britt (2 years, $9 million), TE Anthony Auclair, QB Jeff Driskel (1 year), WR Davion Davis ( 1 year), OL Carson Green (1 year), OL Jimmy Morrisey (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: OT Cedric Ogbuehi (1 yr), CB Reggie Robinson II, G AJ Cann

THEY GO: C.B. Terrance Mitchell

RETURN: TE Mo Alie-Cox

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: QB Carson Wentz (trade, Commanders), TE Jack Doyle (ret.), G Mark Glowinski (Giants)

RETURN: OT Cam Robinson (franchise player)

THEY ARRIVE: G Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk (4 years, $84 million), WR Zay Jones (3 years, $30 million), LB Foyesade Oluokun (3 years, $45 million), TE Evan Engram (1 year, $9 million), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (3 years, $30 million)

THEY GO: RB Carlos Hyde, DT Taven Bryan (Browns), G AJ Cann (Texans)

RETURN: LB Harold Landry III (5 years, $87.5 million), C Ben Jones (2 years, $14 million), TE Geoff Swaim (1 year), LS Morgan Cox (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: OL Jamarco Jones (2 years, $5.75 million)

THEY GO: G Rodger Saffold III (Bills), OT Kendall Lamm, RB Darrynton Evans

AFC WEST

RETURN: OT Calvin Anderson (1 year, $2.5 million), TE Andrew Beck (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: QB Russell Wilson (trade), G Ben Braden, DT DJ Jones (3 years, $30 million)

THEY GO: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins), TE Noah Fant (trade, Seahawks), DT Shelby Harris (trade, Seahawks), QB Drew Lock (trade, Seahawks)

RETURN: OT Orlando Brown Jr. (franchise player)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO:

RETURN: OT Jackson Barton (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: WR Zay Jones (Jaguars), DB Kavon Frazier, G Jeremiah Poutasi

RETURN: WR Mike Williams (3 years, $40 million), TE Donald Parham (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: LB Khalil Mack (trade, Bears), CB JC Jackson (5 years, $82.5 million), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (3 years, $24 million), DT Austin Johnson (2 years, $14 million)

THEY GO:

NFC EAST

RETURN: WR Michael Gallup (5 seasons, $62.5 million), TE Dalton Schultz (franchise player), WR Noah Brown

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: WR Amari Cooper (Browns trade), WR Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins), TE Blake Jarwin, PK Greg Zuerlin, RB Ito Smith, CB Reggie Robinson II (Texans)

RETURN: WR CJ Board, WR Savid Sills V,

THEY ARRIVE: G Mark Glowinski (3 years, $20 million), G Jon Feliciano, WR Robert Foster, OL Matt Gono

THEY GO: TE Evan Engram (Jaguars), TE Kaden Smith, P Riley Dixon, DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)

RETURN: C Jason Kelce (1 year, $14 million)

THEY ARRIVE: LB Haason Reddick (3 years, $45 million)

THEY GO:

RETURN: C Tyler Larsen

THEY ARRIVE: QB Carson Wentz (trade, Colts)

THEY GO: G Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), DT Tim Settle (Bills)

NFC NORTH

RETURN:

THEY ARRIVE: DT Larry Ogunjobi (3 years, $40.5 million)

THEY GO: LB Khalil Mack (trade, Chargers), DT Eddie Goldman, RB Tarik Cohen

RETURN: S Tracy Walker (3 years, $25 million), WR Josh Reynolds (2 years), LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, S CJ Moore, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, QB Tim Boyle (1 year, $2 million)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO:

RETURN: WR Davante Adams (franchise player), LB De’Vondre Campbell (5 years, $50 million)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: DE Za’Darius Smith, OT Billy Turner, G Ben Braden (Broncos)

RETURN:

THEY ARRIVE: DT Harrison Phillips (3 years, $19.5 million)

THEY GO: C Mason Cole (Steelers), S Xavier Woods (Panthers)

NFC SOUTH

RETURN:

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: LB Foye Oluokun (Jaguars), OL Matt Gono (Giants), LB Duke Ejiofor

RETURN: PK Zane Gonzalez (2 years, $4.5 million), TE Ian Thomas (3 years)

THEY ARRIVE: S Xavier Woods (3 years, $15.75 million), G Austin Corbett (3 years, $29.25 million)

THEY GO: LB Haason Reddick, (Eagles), DT DaQuan Jones (Bills), CB AJ Bouye, DE Morgan Fox

RETURN: DE Carl Granderson (2 years)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: LB Craig Robertson (retired)

RETURN: QB Tom Brady (retired), WR Chris Godwin (franchise player), C Ryan Jensen (3 years), CB Carlton Davis (3 years, $45 million)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: G Alex Cappa (Bengals), G Ali Marpet (retired)

NFC WEST

RETURN: TE Zach Ertz (3 years), RB James Conner (3 years), QB Colt McCoy (2 years, $7.5 million), LB Dennis Gardeck (3 years, $12 million), DE Michael Dogbe (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: WR Christian Kirk (Jaguars), RB Chase Edmonds (Dolphins)

RETURN: OT Joseph Noteboom (3 years, $47.5 million), C Brian Allen (3 years, $24 million)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chargers), G Austin Corbett (Panthers)

RETURN: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (1 year), DL Kevin Givens (1 year), DL Maurice Hurst (1 year), RB JaMycal Hasty (1 year), OL Colton McKlivitz (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE:

THEY GO: G Laken Tomlinson (Jets), DT DJ Jones (Broncos)

RETURN: S Quandre Diggs (3 years, $40 million), TE Will Dissly (3 years, $24 million), DT Al Woods (2 years), CB Sidney Jones IV (1 year)

THEY ARRIVE: TE Noah Fant (trade, Broncos), DT Shelby Harris (trade, Broncos), QB Drew Lock (trade, Broncos)

THEY GO: QB Russell Wilson (trade, Broncos), LB Bobby Wagner, OL Jamarco Jones (Titans)