Follow bad weather for health

Although the pandemic coronavirus is currently at one of its lowest points in terms of infections and deaths, the country is still suffering from its ravages. One of them continues to hit the population’s health in a major way, at all levels. The scarcity and drug shortage It occurs in both the public and private sectors.

In private sector pharmacies, the lack of medicines reaches 30%, especially those used to treat conditions such as hypertension, depression or Cancer. One of the reasons is the lack of production that is still registered in countries such as India, one of the main manufacturers and distributors of medicines, as well as the delay that occurs in the release of containers at various points around the world.

But another reason is the millions of medical prescriptions that stopped filling in institutions of the Health sector. Many of the patients went to private establishments in search of essential drugs to stay healthy.

Added to all of the above is the increase in private medical care costs. For this 2022 they are expected to be 19% higher than last year. Another revealing piece of information is provided by the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions: the average cost of private medical care to attend Covid-19 keeps rising; a little over a year ago it was 300 thousand pesos and in recent weeks it reached 520 thousand.

According to owners of pharmacythe inflation of recent months is also forcing patients not to purchase all prescribed medications or not to purchase the doses required to complete the treatment period.

In the midst of the pandemic, the high prices and the lack of well-paid employment, the situation brings with it a deterioration in people’s health due to not having the resources to care for themselves or an economic deterioration so that a member of the family recovers your health.

With the health sector unable to eliminate the shortcomings that have characterized it in recent decades and with increases in the cost of private medical care, those who fall ill will urgently need a lifeline. The right to health is at risk.