Follow him minute by minute FREE ONLINE PT 0-0

University of Sports has no margin for error. The win received by Alianza Lima and the draw against Sport Boys, forces the ‘U’ to add during their visit to Atlético Grau if they still want to continue dreaming of the title of Opening of League 1 2022.

University vs. Atlético Grau: day, time and channel to watch the match for League 1 2022

University vs. Atletico Grau League 1 When is the match? Sunday May 1 What time do they play? at 1 pm Where to see? Willax TV

Jorge Araujo assumed the technical direction on an interim basis and hopes to reverse this bad moment of the club. The strategist decided to keep the team that achieved the draw against Sport Boys.

‘Coco’ is a player identified with Universitario and pointed out that he does not feel pressure to be in charge of the club. The DT stressed that he has experience and knows what the ‘U’ is.

“I am a former player of the club and I have trained there since I was 9 years old. I don’t feel any pressure from anywhere, but I consider it a great responsibility to put the team at the topAraujo told Movistar Deportes.

Atlético Grau, meanwhile, also has the obligation to add the three points. The Piura team will have the encouragement of its fans, the authorities determined that the meeting will be held only with local fans.

This is how University of Sports arrives

With 17 points and in the eighth box, Universitario does not want to continue leaving units on the road and is confident that they will achieve the result that allows them to find peace of mind.

Iván Santillán will be one of the starters for Universitario and pointed out that they understand the complexity of the game, but they will go out with the goal of achieving the three points.

“We know that it will be a difficult rival due to the heat, the field and the good team they are. However, we are the ‘U’, we have to go out with everything to seek a victory and seek the three points, “he said on Universitario TV“said the left back.

This is how Atlético Grau arrives

At the height of Ayacucho, Atlético Grau managed to add three gold points that excites them with fighting for the first places in League 1 2022. The team from Piura has experienced players on its squad.

Raúl Fernández, Ray Sandoval, Paulo de la Cruz, Joel López Pissano are some of the players who stand out in the Piura team.

At what time does Universitario de Deportes vs. Atletico Grau

Universitario and Atlético Grau will take place this Sunday, May 1, from 1:00 p.m.. Check out the game times below:

Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

What channel transmits the University vs. Atletico Grau?

The match between ‘U’ and Atlético Grau will be broadcast live on Willax TV. We present the channel guide:

Peru: Willax TV

Puerto Rico: ViX

United States: ViX

What channel is Willax on open signal?

The open signal so you can enjoy the content that Willax offers you and vibrate with the match between Universitario against Atlético Grau is channel 31.

DTT: Lima and Callao: Channel 1.1 (HD), Channel 1.2 (SD). Huancayo: Channel 3.2 (SD)

What cable channel can you watch Willax?

Movistar TV: Channel 16 (SD), Channel 716 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 12 (SD), Channel 512 (HD)

Best Cable: Channel 8

Cable Peru: Channel 15

Cable World Peru: Channel 95

Cablemore: Channel 8

Cablemax: Channel 15

Union Cable: Channel 99

Star Globalcom: Channel 17.

How can I watch Willax online?

First you must enter the Willax page, there you will find all the information about the content they offer. Then you look for the LIVE option and you can enjoy its content from your computer, tablet or cell phone.

Universitario and its location in the Liga 1 2022 table

With 17 points, Universitario is in 8th place in the standings. The creams played 11 games, won five, drew twice and have four losses.

University vs. Atlético Grau: Possible starting team

University: Carvallo; Corzo, Cayetano, Quina, Santillan; Murrugarra, Barco, Quispe; Polo, Valera and Quintero.

Athletic Grau: Fernandez; Caballero, Franco, Álvarez, Rodas, Tejada, Rostaing, López, De la Cruz, Salinas and Sandoval.

University vs. Atlético Grau: confrontation history