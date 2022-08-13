Follow in the footsteps of the stars to achieve smooth, youthful skin.

After a long day of various activities, the body is tired. He needs special care to relax well. At the same time, it is also necessary to mainly take care of your skin in order to get rid of the polluting elements that have stuck to it and the remains of make-up. Among the stars, they follow very specific routines to pass a good night, but also to keep a healthy glow and have the energy as soon as you wake up. Zoom on this share!

Why shouldn’t you neglect the evening beauty ritual?

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t care much about your nighttime skincare routine. But if you want to wake up looking fresh and radiant, it’s important to take a few minutes before bed to pamper your skin.

If the skincare and beauty ritual in the morning is done to prepare the face and the body to tackle the day, that of the evening is to be carried out to have a peaceful sleep. The latter is, in fact, useful for evacuating all the stress accumulated during the day and the dirt stored in the pores of the face and body in general. The goal is then to relax and unwind. To do this, it is necessary to moisturize the skin well so that it can keep its softness and suppleness the next day. the face and body care ritual is also a step that prepares the epidermis for rest and regeneration.

The evening beauty and wellness routine for Halle Berry

Envied for her athletic body from the height of her 55 years, Halle Berry is also one of those starlets who has a fatal beauty even without makeup. In an interview with Oprah, Berry revealed that she uses a variety of nighttime skincare products to help her skin stay hydrated and wrinkle-free. It starts with a cleanser, followed by a collagen mask, then an eye serum and cream. As a final step, she uses a moisturizer to keep her skin looking youthful and radiant.

She did not keep her flagship product secret, which is rose water. She uses it as a finish to fix her make-up for a rosy complexion, but also, it serves as a natural make-up remover in the evening. The result of this simple ritual of celebrity is noticeable. She has almost perfect skin. We must not forget that she also does a lot of indoor sports outside of her work.

The evening beauty and wellness routine for Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a diehard fan of moisturizers. According to her, it is mainly important to hydrate your skin well. It effectively reduces the signs of aging and she’s right. When she appears even without makeup, people find it hard to believe her age, which is 52 years old.

Besides the fitness she loves, Naomi Campbell follows a strict nighttime routine to make sure her skin stays flawless. First, she washes her face with a gentle cleanser, followed by a toner to remove any remaining impurities. Next, she uses an eye cream to combat puffiness and dark circles. Then, she applies a hydrating serum to her entire face and neck. Finally, she finishes with a thick night cream to keep her skin hydrated overnight. Thanks to this careful diet, Naomi Campbell wakes up fresh and ready to take on the world.

Indeed, the starlet uses her “Night Care by Naomi Campbell” range, which includes a night serum, an eye cream and a night mask, all designed to nourish and revitalize the skin. The night serum contains antioxidants and plant extracts that help repair the damage caused by the day, while the eye cream helps reduce puffiness and dark circles. The model recommends the Roche Posay mist for its richness in zinc sulphate which allows deep cleansing to irritated skin.

Cindy Crowford’s evening beauty and wellness routine.

Cindy Crowford is one of celebrities in their fifties, but who still turn heads. Cindy Crawford’s nighttime skincare routine is the key to her youthful complexion. Every night, she washes her face with a gentle cleanser, then applies a retinol serum. Then, she uses an eye cream to limit puffiness and dark circles. Finally, it ends with a night cream rich in hyaluronic acid.

This simple four-step routine has helped Cindy maintain flawless skin for decades. If you’re looking for a way to slow down the aging process, why not try Cindy’s Nighttime Skincare Program? It should be noted that she collaborated with Jean-Louis Sebagh, a French dermatologist to manufacture her products bearing the Meaningful Beauty Environmental Protecting Moisturizer brand.

Kendall Jenner’s evening beauty and wellness routine.

Impossible to talk about beauty and well-being and not mention the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner is one of the members of this clan who continues to be talked about for her natural beauty. However, she admitted that she has always suffered from acne problems. So she must adopt a particular and well-rehearsed care to clean her face thoroughly, especially in the evening before sleeping. Here are some tips from Kendall Jenner’s skincare routine:

First, remove all traces of makeup with a gentle cleanser. Then, apply a nighttime mask or moisturizer to help your skin repair and regenerate overnight. In the morning, use an eye brightening cream to reduce dark circles and puffiness. Finally, don’t forget to apply sunscreen every day, even if you don’t plan on going out in the sun! By following these simple steps, you’ll wake up every day looking like a superstar.