Follow Santa Claus with the Google Santa tracker that tracks the delivery of gifts in real time – Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

A special Google site lets you know where Santa Claus is and how many gifts he has given to children all over the world

At the time of writing, Santa Claus is on his way to Kyoto, Japan, after visiting northeastern Russia. On his sleigh he is about to deliver Christmas gifts to the little ones of Japan and, in detail, he has already delivered 417,942,105 packages. How do we know? Thanks to the Santa Tracker, the Christmas “Google maps” developed by Big G to follow Santa Claus in his long day (and night) of work for to find what the children have asked for under the tree or near the fireplace.

By connecting to the site, you can see the next destinations of Santa Claus and, above all, at what time he is expected to arrive in the country from which he connects. Santa Claus should arrive in Italy in about nine hours (at our midnight), the constantly updated countdown warns us. The part that explains a little about the city where the load of Christmas gifts is arriving is very interesting: by clicking on the next stage, in fact, slides are displayed with short stories and curiosities.

Scrolling through the site, then, you can play with Santa Claus or his helpers, create an elf with different clothes or hats, take a picture with Santa Claus (all to be shared with your friends). Again, three videos remind you in a nice way how to wait for Santa Claus tonight, between lit fireplaces and out lights. For those who already want to test, however, there are gods geographic quizzes where you have to recognize within a set time the places that Santa will reach (there are 10 levels and even the greatest will have fun).

As a final treat, an overview of the Christmas traditions of each country. For instance, in New Zealand, where Christmas comes in the summer, it is customary to celebrate around the barbecue. The menu includes lamb roasted or baked in an earthen oven. How sweet? Pavlova, a meringue covered with fresh fruit such as strawberries and kiwis. In Lithuania, on the other hand, traditional Christmas decorations are made of straw or hay, which are woven into geometric shapes such as stars, snowflakes or bells.

Returning to warmer latitudes, in Brazil the celebrations include family dinners, the opening of gifts and the celebration in the church of the missa do Galo (the mass of the rooster. We end with the country of origin of Santa Claus, Finland. Joulupukki, as she is called in the local language, is said to live in the northern part of the country, precisely in the Korvatunturi region. Here you can discover his secret laboratory, where the elves go to great lengths, or discover the coniferous forests, where reindeer roam free.