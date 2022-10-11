Follow the 20+ Best Deals – NBC Bay Area

For the first time in Prime Day history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale, dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, runs through October 12 and offers site-wide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to technology and fitness equipment. . Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also featuring a Top 100 list with deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to outfit your kitchen with new small appliances or looking for gifts as the holiday season approaches, Amazon offers great deals on everything from exercise equipment and Instant Pots to teeth whitening tips and smart TVs. during Prime. Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we’ve compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon, as well as highlighting other notable over-the-counter deals at other retailers.

PRIME EARLY ACCESS SALE: THE BEST DEALS ON AMAZON

Below, we share the best Prime Early Access Sale deals based on our previous coverage and reports. To ensure the quality of each deal, we are running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel, and Honey – each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

