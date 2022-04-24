Follow the analysis, lap by lap, of the Imola GP





The status of the drivers’ championship is as follows:

LEC 86

SEE 59

PER 54

RUS 49

UPS 38

NOR 35

ham 28

BOT 24

OCO 20

MAG 15

RIC 11

TSU 10

GAS 6

VET 4

allo 2

ZHO 1

ALB 1

STR 1

Constructors Championship

Ferrari 124

Red Bull 113

Mercedes 77

McLaren 46

Alfa Romeo 25

Alpine 22

AlphaTauri 16

Hass 15

Aston Martin 5

William 1

Maximum points harvest for Red Bull with 26 for Verstappen and 18 for PER.

LAST ROUND: RED BULL’S FIRST 1-2 IN THE VERSTAPPEN-PÉREZ ERA, total dominance of the bulls.

NOR completes the podium and although BOT attempted fourth place, that goes to RUS, followed by LEC, who minimized damage and collected 8 points from an error that put him on the fence.

The rest of the points are for TSU VET MAG STR

ROUND 61: McLaren’s strategy with NOR of only making two stops can take them to the podium, but they have to be careful at the end if the track gets wet.

ROUND 60: BOT attacks RUS for the fourth position. While LEC gets to P7 after overtaking VET. With this you can add 6 points.

They advise RUS that there may be rain in the last two laps, particularly in turn 7.

ROUND 58: POSITIONS: VER PER NOR RUS BOT TSU VET LEC MAG STR OCO ALB GAS HAM ZHO LAT MSC RIC

ROUND 56: Red Bull is aiming for a perfect day with VER and PER 1-2, followed far behind by NOR and with Ferrari with LEC in P8 and few points on the horizon. The fastest lap is now SEE too.

ROUND 54: LEC makes a mistake and goes against the fence after pushing a lot on the edges, loses control and although he manages to return to the track, he has to pit and returns to P9. In spite of everything, good luck for the Ferrari.

ROUND 53: LEC is within DRS distance of PER but the Mexican’s speed down the straight is enough to keep him at bay.

LAP 51: VER pits. At the pit exit NOR is very close to LEC but the Monegasque puts on a quick lap and puts pressure on PER

ROUND 49: The opportunity the LEC has been waiting for may come now that PER is behind the HAM, GA, ALB DRS train. But they prefer to pit him softly and PER follows him a lap later.

TSU passes MAG for eighth place and cheers loudly on the radio.

ROUND 47: HAM is stuck behind GAS and ALB. You can see the frustration in the Mercedes box, while VER is 13 seconds ahead of PER and 16 over LEC. NOR is 43 seconds away so it is clear that there are only two competitive cars to fight for race wins, which are the Red Bulls and the Ferraris.

McLaren have improved a lot since Bahrain and are already best of the rest, at least in race pace and qualifying, but they are a step or two behind the RB and FER.

ROUND 44: LAT loses a cylindrical piece of the car that goes flying and lands in the middle of the track, but there are no yellow flags.

LEC is informed by his team that they will go for plan D. He is 3 seconds from PER.

LAP 41: HAM has been lapped by VER. The Dutchman gets into a little train of late cars where Lewis is behind and GAS and ALB are in front.

ROUND 37: VER is about to lap HAM. A humiliation that a team like Mercedes and a seven-time world champion should not allow.

ROUND 34 OF 63: The order is VER PER LEC MOR RUS BOT VET MAG TSU STR OCO ALB GAS HAM LAT ZHO MSC RIC and the dropouts of ALO and SAI, the Spaniards who had no luck at the start.

ROUND 33: The difficulties to overtake have made the race a procession. With DRS activated LEC tries to push to get closer to PER. It’s 1.8 seconds away.

ROUND 31: HAM He has had a race to forget, he circulates in position 14 behind GAS.

ROUND 30: PER regain ground with LEC. 1.3 seconds separate them. The pace of the Mexican has not been constant, but somehow he has been able to contain the Monegasque who has to be careful because a passing maneuver outside the ideal line can mean being left out.

LEC has a great advantage in the points championship and it is not convenient for them to play everything for everything for three units that are the difference between second and third.

LAP 29: PER with problems, lost two seconds in the lap by going through the grass in the same area as SCH. He stepped on wet and went long.

ROUND 28 OF 63: VER sets a fastest lap of 1:21.095 and with a lead of 6.9 seconds dominates the Imola Grand Prix. PER again suffers with LEC behind.

ROUND 26: SCH had an incursion through the grass when touching a wet part of the track, now it is critical that if a car wants to overtake it be careful with the wet parts that remain because mistakes can be very likely.

LAP 24: It seems that PER has managed to warm up its Vuelta Rapida tires and is 1.6 seconds behind LEC.

ROUND 21: LEC makes a comeback and gets to tenths of PER, a duel with Ferrar clearly faster is coming.

ROUND 20: SEEING PITS PER A PITS… LEC stays out and tries to cut back but it doesn’t work for him although he starts ahead of PER with cold tires he is easy prey for the Mexican who regains second place. All cars enter on average slicks.

ROUND 18: RIC pits for medium slicks. PER is already only 0.7 seconds from LEC.

ROUND 16: LEC 1.2 seconds from PER

ROUND 13: Finally, MAG’s Haas gives up sixth position to BOT.

PER suffers with the tires and asks if someone has already put slick tires for dry because the track is getting less and less wet.

ROUND 12: Now it is BOT who attacks MAG and the Dane manages to maintain his position in a duel that takes the entire lap.

PER needs to put in lap times because LEC gets 1.9 seconds behind him.

ROUND 11: SEE he says on the radio that the track is still wet enough, while RUS overtakes MAG for P5.

ROUND 10: LEC imposes a very strong pace and lowers PER by half a second. The Mexican must increase his pace, first to maintain his second place and then to give space to his teammate who is already almost 4 seconds away from him.

Here it will be important to know if the track is dry or still wet because intermediate tires need moisture to perform and not wear out so quickly.

ROUND 8: LEC moves to third position by overtaking NOR and is 3 seconds behind Pérez and 6 seconds behind Verstappen.

ROUND 7: Even without DRS, VER dominates with a 2-second advantage over Pérez and sets the fastest lap.

ALO enters the pits with the right pontoon destroyed, after a contact with MAG on lap 1, it will hardly come back. And he becomes the second dropout.

ROUND 5: GREEN FLAG… The Red Bulls remain in front and there are no contacts.

play 4:00 In the first meters of the race, Carlos Sainz was buried in the leca after a contact with Daniel Ricciardo. And Charles Leclerc lost to Pérez and Norris to drop from second to fourth. Go ahead, Verstappen.

ROUND 3: Order VER PER NOR LEC MAG RUS BOT ALO VET TSU… Great start from George Russell.

ROUND 1: YELLOW FLAG, Incident between SAI and RIC does not merit further investigation by the judges.

STARTED: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez start with great traction and make it 1-2 for Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc had a bad start and even Lando Norris passes him. Contact between Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz at turn two puts them both in the gravel, but the Spanish ep can’t get out of it and it is the first abandonment of the race.

TRAINING LAP: All the cars are on intermediate wet tires because the track is wet. There will be 63 laps at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola.

After the Sprint Race on Saturday, the starting grid for Sunday was defined. Max Verstappen who was the winner of the pole position of Friday’s qualifying, also took the checkered flag on Saturday and the 8 points of the winner.

Charles Leclerc had a great start, but the wear on his left front tire made him succumb to pressure from the Dutchman from Red Bull.

Checo Pérez had a qualification truncated by the red flags, but in the Sprint he recovered from the start to take fifth place and then climbed back to third place.

Carlos Sainz was the one who recovered the most positions, after starting tenth and finishing fourth to complete the first two rows of the grid, with a mixture of odds for the Red Bulls and evens for the Ferraris.

Grille output

1.- Max Verstappen Red Bull

2.- Charles Leclerc Ferrari

3.- Sergio Perez Red Bull

4.- Carlos Sainz Ferrari

5. Lando Norris McLaren

6.- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

7.- Valteri Bottas Alpine

8. Kevin Magnussen Haas

9.- Fernando Alonso Alpine

10. Mick Schumacher Haas

11.- George Russell Mercedes

12.- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri

13. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin

14. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

15.- Lance Stroll Aston Martin

16.- Esteban Ocon Alpine

17. Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri

18. Alex Albon-Williams

19. Nicholas Latifi Williams

20.- Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo

