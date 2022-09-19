follow the Clintons on a road trip, meeting… Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Kate Hudson and other daring women!

Embark with the former first lady of the United States and her daughter for a journey across the United States.

<br />



“Gutsy”

Exit : September 9 on Apple TV+

Gender : documentary series

Duration : 8 episodes

Native country : USA

Creation : Anna Chai

With : Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Kim Kardashian…

Official Synopsis : Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they embark on an adventure with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women – whether big names or unsung heroes – who make us laugh and inspire us to have more guts.

Our opinion : The women Hillary and Chelsea meet on their way are activists, community leaders and artists alike. Among them, stars like comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actress Kate Hudson… and even influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian! Based on the book “The Book of Gutsy Women”, written by the former first lady of the United States and her daughter, this trip is meant to be feel-good and inspiring, and holds some nice surprises… among other amazing secrets. .

Editor’s Note : 4/5

