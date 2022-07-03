Follow the episode marathon on RTVE Play









Need to get hooked on a new series? At RTVE Play we have the best proposal: top of the lake. Fiction starring Elisabeth Moss this available for free on the platform from November 11and this Saturday and Sunday you will be able to see the two seasons of the series in a live marathon. Are you interested in this plan for the weekend? We tell you what time and what will be the chapters of each day!

Saturday July 2: first season 6:00 p.m. Chapter 1: Paradise sold.

6:50 p.m. Chapter 2: The seekers seek.

7:35 p.m. Chapter 3: The edge of the universe.

8:25 p.m. Chapter 4: A rainbow above us.

9:10 p.m. Chapter 5: The dark creator.

10:00 p.m. Chapter 6: No, bye, thanks.

10:50 p.m. Chapter 7: Upper part of the lake.

Sunday July 3: second season 6:00 p.m. Chapter 1.

6:55 p.m. Episode 2.

7:50 p.m. Chapter 3.

8:50 p.m. Chapter 4.

9:50 p.m. Chapter 5.

10:50 p.m. Chapter 6.

What is it about top of the lake? Robin Griffin investigates the case of the disappearance of a pregnant twelve-year-old girl. Through investigation, many other underlying, hidden and terrifying problems: sexist violence, objectification, rape, homophobia or drug trafficking. On the other hand, the family led by the violent Tsui and his children see how a piece of land that was their property has been ceded to a group of women, controlled by a mysterious woman, ‘in another state of mind’, named GJ. The nervousness of Tsui’s family (all men) will collide with the hippie and peaceful character of that community of misguided women. Top of the Lake is produced by Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (The king’s speech) Y has a star cast: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, mad man), David Wenham (The Lord of the rings), peter mullan (warhorse) Y Thomas M. Wright (Everest, Outsiders) they are the protagonists.