follow the match of the 4ᵉ day of Ligue 1
Welcome to this live dedicated to the match of the 4e day of the French Ligue 1 championship between Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco.
What is it about ? From the last meeting of the 4e Ligue 1 day between PSG and Monaco.
Where ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.
At what time ? 8:45 p.m.
On which channel ? Premium Video.
Who live? Hortense Leblanc and Vincent Daheron, from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz.
The (probable) composition of the teams:
Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Sanches, Verratti, Nuno Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.
Trainer: Christophe Galtier.
Nübel – Disasi, Maripan, B. Badiashile – Aguilar, Yo. Fofana, M. Camara, Caio Henrique – Embolo, Ben Yedder (cap.), Golovin.
Trainer: Philippe Clement.
Who arbitrates? Benoit Bastien.
What won’t we talk about? Deciphering crying, this rudimentary language of a baby, is by no means innate.
Read while waiting:
Ligue 1: seven at home, open counter for Alexis Sanchez and tensions among the Canaries
Ligue 1: Lille beats Ajaccio and consoles itself for its humiliation against PSG
Football: Real Betis and Forest Green Rovers, ecological and media clubs
Football: Ligue 1 lawns greener than the clubs
Infantino case: a Swiss prosecutor targeted by the criminal investigation against the boss of FIFA