follow the match of the 4ᵉ day of Ligue 1

Welcome to this live dedicated to the match of the 4e day of the French Ligue 1 championship between Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco.

What is it about ? From the last meeting of the 4e Ligue 1 day between PSG and Monaco.

Where ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

At what time ? 8:45 p.m.

On which channel ? Premium Video.

Who live? Hortense Leblanc and Vincent Daheron, from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Sanches, Verratti, Nuno Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

Trainer: Christophe Galtier.

Nübel – Disasi, Maripan, B. Badiashile – Aguilar, Yo. Fofana, M. Camara, Caio Henrique – Embolo, Ben Yedder (cap.), Golovin.

Trainer: Philippe Clement.

Who arbitrates? Benoit Bastien.

