follow the presentation of the gameplay on Twitch with Multiplayer.it – ​​Nerd4.life

Today – November 4, 2021 -, as many gamers will know by now, the gameplay of Elden Ring, via a 15-minute video. We at Multiplayer.it will also follow this official presentation of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware through Twitch! We invite you to join us to see and comment together the news of Miyazaki’s souls-like.

The Italian start time of the Elden Ring presentation is 15:00 today, November 4, 2021. We don’t know exactly what will be shown, but it’s credible that the gameplay video focuses on various features of FromSoftware’s action game.

It will be interesting for example to see the open world world, one of the biggest news of Elden Ring. We will also be able to move using a mount, which is also able to make long leaps and climb vertical walls. Also, you can fight on horseback. Enemies may also have their own mounts, so the fights could be very different from the classic Dark Souls style.

In addition to the open world, however, there will also be “Legacy Dungeon“, closed areas that will follow the classic style of the previous FromSoftware games, Dark Souls in primis. In these areas we expect that the pace of the game will not be too different from that appreciated by historical fans. To find out, however, we will have to wait this afternoon!

In the meantime, we report that the closed beta of Elden Ring has been found on PS5.