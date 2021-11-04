Tech

follow the presentation of the gameplay on Twitch with Multiplayer.it – ​​Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Today – November 4, 2021 -, as many gamers will know by now, the gameplay of Elden Ring, via a 15-minute video. We at Multiplayer.it will also follow this official presentation of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware through Twitch! We invite you to join us to see and comment together the news of Miyazaki’s souls-like.

The Italian start time of the Elden Ring presentation is 15:00 today, November 4, 2021. We don’t know exactly what will be shown, but it’s credible that the gameplay video focuses on various features of FromSoftware’s action game.

It will be interesting for example to see the open world world, one of the biggest news of Elden Ring. We will also be able to move using a mount, which is also able to make long leaps and climb vertical walls. Also, you can fight on horseback. Enemies may also have their own mounts, so the fights could be very different from the classic Dark Souls style.

In addition to the open world, however, there will also be “Legacy Dungeon“, closed areas that will follow the classic style of the previous FromSoftware games, Dark Souls in primis. In these areas we expect that the pace of the game will not be too different from that appreciated by historical fans. To find out, however, we will have to wait this afternoon!

In the meantime, we report that the closed beta of Elden Ring has been found on PS5.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

When is LEGO Black Friday? Set at discounted prices, here are the dates

1 day ago

GTA 5 at 155 million copies, the series at 355 million – Nerd4.life

17 hours ago

Black Friday Decathlon, the best offers

4 days ago

Apple lost a lot of money to Facebook

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button