Follow the propaganda in the acts of the Government

On several occasions, the complaint has been made that various acts of the government headed by President Luis Abinader normally tend to become “political rallies”, due to the presence of these “support groups” for the president’s management.

His dissertation at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) was no exception, since while he took the floor to say the projects that are in the university folder, several of the people who were sitting in the main hall began to shout phrases What “my dad”, “the best president” and “four more years”.

Outside the auditorium there were groups with posters of support that said “thank you President for your support of health”, “thank you president for your support of the university”, “thank you president for your support of the students”; while at the front entrance of the university campus there was a sign that “welcomed” the head of state.

Last weekend, the LISTÍN DIARIO reported that during Abinader’s activities in Santo Domingo Este, the same re-electionist slogans were frequently heard, in addition to the groups “showing support” for the administration.

Although the President has not yet referred to the issue officially, several leaders assume that the president could be positioning himself for a second consecutive term, after the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) eliminated, during a convention held last month, of its statutes the article of “no consecutive re-election”.