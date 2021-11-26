follow them live with us, even live in Milan! – Multiplayer.it

THE The Game Awards have now become one of the most important events of the videogame year. In an informal way, in fact, they are known as the Oscars of videogames: the appointment in which to sum up the past year and reward the best experiences. We at Multiplayer.it, as always, participated in the voting and for this reason we are very happy to inform you that the December 9, 2021 starting at 4pm not only will we follow The Game Awards live on Twitch with a long marathon full of guests, but 30 lucky ones will also have the chance to do it live with us in Milan!

At this address you can buy a ticket for the marathon on December 9, 2021!

Thursday 9 December, from 4 pm until 5 am on Friday 10 December will be broadcast on Twitch more than 10 hours between panels, discussions, interviews and let’s play in the company of the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it and numerous guests and well-known faces.

A marathon that will culminate with The Game Awards 2021 edition, which we will translate and comment in real time following the awards ceremonies, announcements and World Premiere that will enrich the event.

As we said, the entire marathon can also be followed live, in our company, in a special location set up for the event. In Milan, in Porta Romana, at the Filippetti Space (ex Fitzcarraldo) starting right from 16 until dawn you can enjoy the event live with a whole series of additional bonuses.

In fact, by purchasing the ticket, you can access the location, participate in the special dinner, get your hands on an exclusive Invicta backpack full of gadgets and of course meet and chat live.

The seats for safety reasons only 30 (the Green Pass it is mandatory to access the location) and it would be a shame to miss this incredible opportunity to experience such a fun and important event together.

In addition to all the well-known faces of Multiplayer.it (there are also Alessio, Pierpaolo and Francesco!), You will be able to meet some historical figures of Movieplayer and LegaNerd.

Here’s everything those attending the live event will get!

Inside the Invicta backpack will find:

A limited edition Multiplayer.it Night Live mug.

A Multiplayer.it Night Live screen-printed bracelet to access the event.

A copy of Tetris 99 for Nintendo Switch with a coupon for one year of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

A coupon for one month of Game Pass Ultimate membership.

As it will be a very long night, attendees will have access to a coffee station open from 4 to 5 with an assortment of sweets, savories, soft drinks and coffee. At 18 will be served a aperitif with assortment of Mini Burgers and Noodle sticks.

At 20, however, it will be time for dinner:

Stringy Tomino in puff pastry crust with Speck and creamy Porcini Mushrooms.

Risotto alla Milanese with Ossobuco ragout and Taleggio fondue.

Italian Beef Fillet in Pistachio Crust, purple potato cream and Valpolicella reduction.

It closes at 4 with an inevitable Breakfast with cappuccino and brioche (or croissant, for those who are not from Milan).

What can you say, will you participate?