Follow these tips to avoid “energy vampires” at work

(CNN) — You sit at your desk and are about to start your workday when a co-worker walks up to you. After 20 minutes of chatting, your colleague finally leaves you alone, but you realize you’re too exhausted to complete any task efficiently.

You have become the victim of an “energy vampire”.



Energy vampires are toxic people who drain your life force, leaving you emotionally drained, whether they are selfish, manipulative, or just plain overly talkative. One of their favorite hunting spots is the office, so employees should be careful about returning to work in person, according to Tessa West, associate professor of psychology at New York University and author of “Jerks at Work: Toxic Coworkers and What to Do About Them”.

“I find these people exhausting because every time you interact with them it’s a stressful experience,” says West.

How to detect an “energy vampire”?

Some of these predators are easier to spot than others. However, the most tested signs are feelings of uncertainty and apprehension before coming into contact with them, she said.

“If you can actually feel your heart rate and your palms are sweating, that means you’re in a really tough spot, because most of the time stress responses aren’t noticeable,” West explained.

Feeling stuck talking to someone who doesn’t contribute to your work goals can also be an indicator, he said. You feel like you’ve been busy all day, but barely completed any tasks, West added.

These people may masquerade as extroverts who contribute at meetings and volunteer to serve on committees to be seen and recognized, but rarely complete any tasks on their own, he noted.

Other times, energy vampires are downright pessimistic, said Peter Economy, author of “Wait, I’m Working With Who? The Essential Guide to Dealing With Difficult Coworkers, Anniversary Managers and Other Toxic Personalities.”

They’re the people who walk into a room with a rain cloud overhead, and over time, the victim can become more negative, too, he said.

Managers are also not exempt from being energy vampires, West said.

A leader who assigns work to other people without offering to do anything and invents problems that don’t exist may be an energy vampire, he said.

A vampire’s favorite prey

Introverts and people who see the best in others are often prime targets for energy vampires, Economy said.

“I think most people take it for granted that people are good and they’re not going to try to hurt them,” he said.

Energy vampires detect weak spots, so they also go after those who avoid conflict and are easy to handle, according to West. They try to take advantage of those who don’t feel comfortable confronting them at the moment, he added.

They also avoid co-workers who have a rich social network, because those co-workers act like a metaphorical set of bodyguards, West said.

learn to defend yourself

The first step in preventing an energy vampire from taking advantage of you is acknowledging that you are a target, Economy said. Once you’ve spotted those warning signs, refuse to play their game.

It’s always best to avoid interactions with the bully if possible, but if it’s unavoidable, develop a direct communication style, says West.

Say things like, “Okay, it’s time for you to go, this conversation is over,” he explained.

West also uses a simple but effective trick when trying to dodge an energy vampire: he physically gets up.

Don’t sit at your desk because energy vampires don’t pick up on subtle, nonverbal cues that it’s time to go and they’ll stay there forever, he said.

“When you’re standing up, it creates a kind of urgency or discomfort that this interaction isn’t going to last very long,” West said.

To end the conversation, tell the other person you have to go, then leave your seat and quickly go to the bathroom or somewhere else, he added.

Like normal vampires, energy vampires shun sunlight. They will avoid employees who have bright, positive personalities, Economy said.

“If you are naturally very optimistic and you deflect their behavior, then they are going to go find someone else who is weaker and doesn’t have the same defense,” he said.

Could you be an energy vampire?

One indicator that you may be an energy vampire is if you feel like your work correspondence is being sent into a black hole, West said.

You may be constantly trying to set up meetings or writing multiple long emails without getting much, if anything, in return, he said.

This is a sign because most people don’t want to say anything negative, but they don’t have anything positive to say, so they don’t engage, West explained.

To combat this, examine your communication style and set strict guidelines for stepping back and respecting boundaries. For example, just send someone short emails three times a day, and if they don’t respond, let it slide, she said. Also, make it a rule to stop by someone’s office only once a week, West recommended.

Most people tend to think that everything they do is pretty cool, so you may not be able to tell if you’re an energy vampire until someone points it out to you, Economy said. In most cases, you have to find out for yourself, she added.

“Part of the answer is to be very sensitive to the impact you have on other people,” Economy said.

If you notice your co-workers avoiding you in the hallway, turning away when you walk into a room, or feeling uncomfortable around you, these could be indicators that you’re an energy vampire, he said.

For those lucky enough to receive feedback, please act accordingly, Economy said.

“I think a lot of times people ignore the feedback they get because they can’t see themselves as that negative person,” she explained.

No one is immune from the possibility of falling into these traps, so be gentle with yourself during this process, West said.