Following a key support test, Dogecoin risks further downside

Dogecoin (DOGE) is potentially at risk of losing critical support if the price slips below the ascending channel it has been trading in for the past 53 days. Although technical analysis is not an exact science, a daily close below $ 0.26 could invalidate the current move.

FTX DOGE / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

This week the meme-token underwent a software update, requiring users to implement version 1.14.5. Two major security patches have been introduced: “Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT” (CVE-2021-3401) and “Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms” (CVE-2019-15947).

The latest release has integrated a new recommendation on the minimum fee, after the reduction in the previous version of the relay and mining default.

Problems on Binance after the update

Although users and developers have not encountered any problems following the update, on November 11, the Binance exchange unexpectedly suspended all Dogecoin withdrawals.

“Michilumin”, Dogecoin’s core developer, explained that Binance had pending transactions due to insufficient fees for a couple of years already. Despite recommendations from DOGE developers, the exchange failed to redirect those pending transactions to their wallets:

Yes, we are aware of the Binance situation. The problem is that Binance didn’t charge enough fees on DOGE transactions years ago. They simply re-issued those transactions (they didn’t do RBF or anything), assuming that the low-fee transactions would be ‘stuck’ forever …

Yes, we’re aware, with Binance. Situation is that Binance, when a dogecoin tx, even years ago, was insufficient fees; they just re-issued those transactions (Didn’t do RBF or anything), and assumed that the insufficient fee transactions would remain ‘stuck’ forever …. – Michi Lumin (@michilumin) November 11, 2021

As Update 1.14.5 successfully lowered fees, these pending transactions were eventually approved … unbeknownst to Binance.

Curiously, in February, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao expressed concerns that Dogecoin was “centralized” And “abandoned“.

“Some pros / risks of #Doge. Pros:

Cool, funny, the PR manager is @elonmusk. Decentralized in the sense that there is no “core team”, the project is abandoned. Risks:

One address holds 27% of all #DOGEs.

The top 20 addresses hold more than 50% of all #DOGEs

A bit ‘centralized’ in that sense.

‘Abandoned'”

Some pros / risks of #Doge. Pros: Cool, fun, PR manager @elonmusk. Decentralized in the sense there are no “core team”. It’s abandoned. Risks:

1 address holds 27% of all #DOGE.

Top 20 addresses holds more than 50% + of all #DOGE

Kinda “centralized” in that sense.

“abandoned”. – CZ Binance (@cz_binance) February 4, 2021

Correction of DOGE due to futures markets?

Sure, the news of Binance’s withdrawal restriction may have caused the price to drop to $ 0.25 recently. However, it is also possible that derivatives markets have played an important role, given that Dogecoin’s open interest was grappling with key resistance.

Aggregate Open Interest of Dogecoin futures. Source: CoinGlass

Unlike volume data, the open interest of futures contracts provides a better picture of investors’ total risk exposure. Regardless of trading activity, which may momentarily collapse after strong price movements, open interest will remain high as long as traders hold their positions.

Price of DOGE / USD on FTX, in logarithmic scale. Source: TradingView

Please note that the previous four attempts to break the $ 1 billion open interest threshold on futures have triggered substantial price corrections. Currently, the indicator stands at $ 850 million, so the risk doesn’t seem imminent.

However, a hypothetical 17% price hike to $ 0.30 could potentially push derivatives parameters back to the fateful billion dollar threshold of open interest. There is also the possibility that traders will reopen their leveraged positions, thus inflating open interest, regardless of the price change.

Therefore, we are faced with the classic chicken-and-egg dilemma: Was the Binance problem the root cause of the recent collapse under the 53-day uptrend channel, or was it bound to happen due to excessive leverage?

In any case, DOGE traders should keep an eye on this derivatives indicator to avoid further surprises.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every investment involves risk. You should conduct your research before making a decision.