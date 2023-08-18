Following clashes between the ELN and the AGC – Clan del Golfo, the Office of the Ombudsman asked the national government to pay immediate attention to the residents of Medio San Juan (Choco).





In monitoring by the Office of the Ombudsman, it was established that 50 communities were at risk of imprisonment and displacement; Also that there were restrictions on mobility.

Following the announcement of the 24-hour strike by the ELN, a team from the Office of the Ombudsman is monitoring the fragile human rights situation.

Statement 299 / Bogota August 18, 2023 (@DefensoriaCol). In Medio San Juan (Choco) 50 communities, especially indigenous and African-descendant, were at high risk of displacement and imprisonment because of the conflict between the ELN and the AGC – Clan del Golfo.

Since last August 14, there have been clashes between two illegal armed groups fighting for territorial and social control of the municipality and its vast rural area. Faced with this situation, the ELN announced a 24-hour strike (the sixth so far in 2023), hence the restriction of mobility in the San Juan River between the 16th and 17th of the same month. This prevented communities from being able to enter their plots, affected medical care, and made food and transit of residents impossible.

The unit urged the national government, especially the peace commissioner, and competent institutions to make an immediate presence at the site so that the communities could be taken care of. Your rights must be guaranteed.

It was also recalled that illegal armed groups must respect human rights and international humanitarian law; As a result, the life and integrity of the civilian population. Also, restrict the mobility of communities without any reason.

A team of professionals from the Office of the Ombudsman is monitoring the situation of human rights violations on the ground. Within the framework of these visits, he requests that attention be paid to the malaria outbreak affecting Sipi’s communities, as well as the supply of medicines.

Ombudsman’s warning in the department

The Ombudsman reminds that 27 out of 31 Chocó municipalities have preliminary alerts for armed actions that occurred between 2018 and 2023.

The purpose of the warning documents is to protect the residents of Rio Iro, Unguía, Jurado, Bagado, Alto Baudo, Medio Baudo, Bajo Baudo, Nuqui, Bahía Solano, Sipi, San José del Palmar, Novita, Condato, Littoral del San Juan, Isthmina . , Medio San Juan, Bojaya, Medio Atrato, Sertegui, Riosucio, El Carmen del Darión, Tado, Acandi, Loro, Rio Quito, El Canton del San Pablo and Quibdo.

The territorial dispute between the ELN guerrillas and the Gatanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC – Clan del Golfo) has led to displacement and mass imprisonment, recruitment of girls, boys and adolescents, extortion, environmental problems (illegal mining and indiscriminate use of forestry ) is generated. ), in addition to other human rights violations, have led to threats to the leaders’ office from other jurisdictions.