Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes asked to end her guardianship

Following the example of Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes requested the end of the guardianship of her parents

Following in the footsteps of the pop star Britney Spearsamerican actress Amanda Bynes The 35-year-old seeks to end the conservatorship that, nine years ago, gave his parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, legal control over his health and financial affairs.

Last Wednesday, the former Nickelodeon star signed a petition in the Superior Court of Ventura, California, to end the custody imposed by a judge in 2013. Given this request, A hearing was scheduled to take place on March 22.

“Amanda wishes to end her conservatorship. She believes that her condition has improved and court protection is no longer necessary.”, expressed David A. Esquibias, the actress’s lawyer, in statements to the magazine People.

After almost nine years of this measure, it has been exposed by Esquibias that both he and his parents have noticed a “significant” progress in it, for which they agree to conclude the supervision.

Amanda Bynes with her partner Paul Michael in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

In September, a report on Bynes’s state of health was presented, which was approved by a California court and whose next update is scheduled for January 2023. But his defender reported that despite the fact that he has been summoned for next year, his conservatorship will end when it is deemed to be in Bynes’s best interests.

“A report on his state of health and well-being was recently submitted and approved by the court. Under the law, the next status report must be submitted within two years. Her guardianship will end when it is no longer convenient for Amanda, ”explained the lawyer.

In an interview with the magazine PeopleBynes’ attorney clarified that the guardianship does not have an end datespreads day by day, and it will end when it ceases to be the “best option for her”.

“Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda’s petition to end the conservatorship and is so proud of her and the hard work she has put in to get here.”, assured Tamara Arminak, lawyer of Lynn and Rick Bynes.

Esquibias said last April that Bynes was “very well”: “He lives by the beach, attends school and enjoys meditation classes.”

Bynes announced her engagement to paul michaela man she met at a halfway house late 2019, on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Amanda Bynes starred in the vast majority of youth films over 20 years ago, and was shaping up to be one of the most promising actresses. The former Nickelodeon child star is known for such films as Ella She Ella’s the Man, Hairspray and What a Girl Wants. Her last big screen role was in “Easy A” (2010) alongside Emma Stone and Penn Badgley, among others.

Keep reading:

Britney Spears was not the only one: what other celebrities suffered a judicial guardianship