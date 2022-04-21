Following Rihanna Split Rumors, A$AP Rocky Is Arrested

After the rapper A$AP Rocky face strong rumors of separation for an alleged infidelity against Rihanna (who is pregnant), the artist found himself facing a new problem.

The rumors of infidelity were denied by her own Rihannawho through his Instagram stories said: “I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social networks doesn’t deserve any answers or clarification, especially one that is so vile. However, in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about issues regardless of the factual basis and that nothing is off limits”. Finally, and referring to her pregnancy, Rihanna closed: “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated moments of life.”

But the drama wasn’t over for A$AP Rocky, since the rapper also known as Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the early hours of today, as announced by the Los Angeles Police Department. In 2019, the artist had already been convicted of assault in Stockholm and served a month in a Swedish detention center.

The arrest was related to a Nov. 6 shooting that had not previously been reported in the media. According to LAPD, “an argument between two acquaintances” around 10:15 p.m. on that date “escalated” to the point of a gunshot, which resulted in a minor injury to the victim. Detectives eventually identified Mayers, 33, as a suspect and arrested him at LAX on Wednesday for “assault with a deadly weapon.”

According to NBC News, Mayers had arrived at LAX on a private plane after vacationing with his girlfriend in Barbados, where the rapper was born. The artist was arrested by the LAPD Robbery and Homicide Division, after the shooting. The representatives of A$AP Rocky They did not respond to the request for additional comments made by media such as Entertainment Weekly.

