Following Rihanna Split Rumors, A$AP Rocky Is Arrested

After the rapper A$AP Rocky face strong rumors of separation for an alleged infidelity against Rihanna (who is pregnant), the artist found himself facing a new problem.

The rumors of infidelity were denied by her own Rihannawho through his Instagram stories said: “I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social networks doesn’t deserve any answers or clarification, especially one that is so vile. However, in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about issues regardless of the factual basis and that nothing is off limits”. Finally, and referring to her pregnancy, Rihanna closed: “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated moments of life.”

