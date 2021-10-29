Following the Altair update, Ethereum reaches a new ATH

Today, according to the ETH / USD price indices on Coinbase and CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum (ETH) reached a new all-time high, signing the $ 4,400.97 at 03:02 Italian time.

At the time of writing, ETH is currently valued at $ 4,300, up + 44% since the beginning of October. It remains to be observed at what level the daily and weekly candle will close. Following the drop to $ 1,780 on July 21, ETH gained 147% and entered the price discovery.

ETH / USD October Chart: CoinMarketCap

Yesterday Cointelegraph reported that Altair, the Ethereum 2.0 update on the Beacon Chain, went smoothly, counting 98.7% of the nodes updated at the moment. The upgrade is seen as a key driver of recent growth, which brings Ethereum closer to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus protocol.

The success of Ethereum is undoubtedly driven by the use of the platform in the expanding sectors dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), highlighting a growing demand for Ether and thus ensuring further bullish prospects for the fourth quarter of 2021. and possibly for 2022:

“Just to be clear, right now I am irresponsibly bullish on ETH. I now have leverage, but through calls. This is by far the largest personal position of my entire life by a factor of 10 (or more). My horizon for this trade is between 6 and 9 months. “

Since July, Ethereum has also integrated major updates such as the hard fork London, which introduced a deflationary burn mechanism to manage network fees.

The general sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has been quite positive recently, thanks in part to SEC approvals for Bitcoin futures ETFs launched on the New York Stock Exchange. In the wake of the news, Bitcoin reached new all-time highs.