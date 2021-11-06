News

Following the current consolidation, analysts predict a target of $ 80,000 for Bitcoin

Kim Lee
Bitcoin (BTC) backers are currently waiting for a breakout, but the bears are applying heavy selling pressure that keeps the asset locked at $ 61,000.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that a morning breakout of over $ 62,000 was met by a sell-off, which thwarted the upside attempt.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: TradingView

Below, we will report some ideas on current price action and what traders and analysts expect in the short term.

“Bitcoin is still heading towards $ 90,000”

Although some traders may feel bored by Bitcoin’s current side price action, the independent market analyst Rekt Capitalrecently released the following chart, highlighting the fact that BTC has conquered an important resistance level by turning it into support.

BTC / USD weekly chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital reports:

“Although BTC has been moving sideways for weeks now, it has continued to successfully retest a previous important resistance area (red) as a new support (green).”

Also Michaël Van De Poppe, analyst and Cointelegraph contributor, outlines a potential path that BTC could follow towards the close of the year if it manages to maintain current support and push higher.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: Twitter

Van de Poppe reiterates:

“Bitcoin is still headed towards $ 90,000.”

A simpler target at $ 80,000

A simpler and more direct price projection was provided by the Twitter user GalaxyBTC, who expects a breakout target of $ 80,000.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: Twitter

The analyst includes:

“I try to keep the analysis as simple as possible. The $ 60,000 is the new $ 40,000. The $ 80,000 is coming.”

Related: Bitcoin whale sales soar as buyers absorb supply and defend $ 60,000

Whale wallets dominate exchange deposits

According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, whale wallet activity is still having a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin:

“Despite whale dumping, #Bitcoin is holding support above $ 60,000.

Most of the $ BTC deposits on exchanges come from whales. The first 10 transactions represent almost 90% of the total volume in one hour.

The stock of exchanges is dwindling, leading to less supply. “

As noted above, most of BTC’s movements on exchanges are conducted by the whale; however, Bitcoin reserves on trading platforms continue to decline. This is an undoubtedly bullish signal for the cryptocurrency: the reduced supply available for purchase tends to lead to a price increase when demand peaks.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap is now $ 2.712 billion, while Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.6%.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment involves risk, you should conduct your research before making a decision.

