Following Tobey Maguire’s No Way Home, Kirsten Dunst Says The MCU Debut Of Her Spider-Man Character Mary Jane “Could Happen”.

While the leads from all three Spider-Man movie series came together in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the female leads, with the exception of Zendaya, were absent. The film saw various versions of Spider-Man from across the multiverse come face to face and battle bad guys. But the story was structured in a way that the female characters in those movies didn’t cross paths. However, in a recent interview, Kirsten Dunst, who played the female lead in the first three Spider-Man movies, hinted that there’s still a chance she’ll appear in the MCU. (Also read: Andrew Garfield has no plans to play Spider-Man again, but nobody believes him: ‘Everyone is going to call me a liar’)

Kirsten appeared as Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films from 2002 to 2007, in which Tobey Maguire played the title role. Since the female lead character in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man series (Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone) has died, many fans were hoping to see Mary Jane in the MCU.

Speaking with Deadline recently, Kirsten opened up about this. “There is still time. I mean, listen, no one has asked me anything, but I think… I mean, this multiple universe goes on and on. I don’t… feel like that could happen,” she said.

Tobey and Andrew returned to play their versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as did various villains from the two film series. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.7 billion at the box office.

Kirsten was last seen on screen in last year’s critically acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. The actress earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in the film. She also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the film.