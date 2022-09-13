Entertainment

Fonda Super cumbiera adds new bands to celebrate with all the National Holidays

After two years without being able to celebrate the National Holidays in person, much less attend massive events, the desire to dance cumbia must be a necessity for many and many. In response to this demand, the first “Fonda Super Cumbiera” is announced, a name that wants to highlight cumbia as another of our national dances.

“We are very happy, since we were two or three years ago without being able to play in the National Holidays. Last year we were able to play in smaller places and with little capacity”comments the band “Block 8”.

