Fonda Super cumbiera adds new bands to celebrate with all the National Holidays

After two years without being able to celebrate the National Holidays in person, much less attend massive events, the desire to dance cumbia must be a necessity for many and many. In response to this demand, the first “Fonda Super Cumbiera” is announced, a name that wants to highlight cumbia as another of our national dances.

“We are very happy, since we were two or three years ago without being able to play in the National Holidays. Last year we were able to play in smaller places and with little capacity”comments the band “Block 8”.

The event will be held at the Club Hípico de Santiago starting at 2:00 p.m. and will include the participation of the most emblematic representatives of the genre such as “Santaferia”; number one band of the so-called new chilean cumbia, “Block 8” and cumbiero and urban sound, accompanied by the classics of “Burst”among others.

“Cumbia is easier than cueca”

Manuel Carovocalist of the “Turtle Combo”a band that will also perform during the day, says that “it seems cool to the band to have a party only cumbiera, since it reminded us a lot of the shows we did with other cumbia bands at the Caupolicán Theater, before the pandemic,” he said.

“We hope that people will celebrate this 18th with cumbia, since we haven’t celebrated for two years and because it comes with everything!”warns Caro, who also assures that cumbia is our second national dance because “It’s easier than the cueca and you dance how you want”

The poster promises to make all attendees dance and tickets for the first 100% cumbiera fonda in Santiago are now available in this link.