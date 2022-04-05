Fondi, an extraordinary market on Palm Sunday

Extraordinary market on the day of Palm Sunday in Fondi. The Municipality announced today the initiative of the extraordinary Sunday market which, after the opening hours experienced during the Christmas holidays, will also be repeated at Easter, giving the possibility of a whole day to shop in via Mola di Santa Maria.

L’ordersigned this morning by the mayor of Fondi Beniamino Maschietto, foresees for April 10, Palm Sunday, a day of market activity with continuous opening from 7 to 19.

“The extraordinary markets that have been held in recent months – explain the mayor and the councilor for Productive Activities Stefania Stravato – have been positively welcomed by buyers, who have arrived from neighboring municipalities and even outside the province to shop in Fondi, from street vendors, from trade unions and citizens who took advantage of this opportunity for the last pre-holiday purchases. Strengthened by this positive experience, we therefore accepted the proposal of the Ana (National Association of Peddlers) to repeat the extraordinary market with extended hours on April 10, Palm Sunday day. Thanks to the favorable opinion of the manager, and to the excellent organizational work of the offices, a special order was therefore issued this morning ”.

The market activities could be interrupted from 14:00 to 15:00 in order to allow operators, who do not want to extend the hours, to leave the market area in complete safety.