Fondo Impresa Donna, non-repayable contributions and loans for female entrepreneurship

Fondo Impresa Donna at the start: the Decree of the Ministry of Economic Development which makes it operational it arrived in Official Gazette on December 14, one step away from deadline dictated by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in which it falls.

Now only the instructions on application times and methods to access the new tools in support offemale entrepreneurship, non-repayable grants and subsidized loans.

It starts, in fact, with one initial endowments of 40 million euros provided for by Budget Law 2021 who established it, to which more will be added 400 million euros foreseen by the PNRR, National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which among the various objectives proposes an increase of 4 percentage points in female employment.

The incentives are aimed at both birth of new companies that to development and al Consolidation of the existing ones.

And it is directly the text of the MISE decree to establish the contours of the audience of potential beneficiaries giving the definition of female enterprise.

The subjects a prevalent female participation:

cooperative society and partnerships in which the number of female members represents at least 60 per cent of the members of the shareholder structure;

joint stock companies whose shares are owned by no less than two thirds of women and whose administrative bodies are made up of at least two thirds by women;

sole proprietorship whose owner is a woman;

self-employed worker.

Fondo Impresa Donna, non-repayable grants for new female entrepreneurship initiatives

The Fondo Impresa Donna provides formulas of incentives different according to the date of establishment of the company.

For the establishment and start-up of a new female business in the context of production of goods in the sectors of industry, crafts and processing of agricultural products, of the supply of services, of the business he was born in tourism you can access non-repayable contributions to cover part of the eligible expenses.

Eligible expenses Maximum amount Maximum coverage Not exceeding € 100,000.00 50,000 euros 80 percent, 90 percent for unemployed women who start a sole proprietorship or self-employment More than 100,000 euros and up to 250,000 euros – 50 percent

They can fall within the investment program the following items:

tangible fixed assets, with particular reference to new factory plants, machinery and equipment, as long as they are coherent and functional to the business activity,

at the exclusive service of the facilitated initiative;

intangible fixed assets, necessary for the activity that is the subject of the subsidized initiative

cloud services functional to the core processes of business management;

employees, hired for an indefinite or fixed term after the date of submission of the application and functionally employed in the implementation of the facilitated initiative;

working capital needs within the limit of 20 per cent of the total expenses deemed admissible, consistent with the initiative and for the payment of: raw materials, ancillaries, consumables; ordinary services, strictly necessary for the performance of the company’s activities; use of third party assets, including rental costs, leasing fees; warranty charges.



To carry out the initiatives you have at your disposal 24 months time from the date of granting of the facilities.

The beneficiaries are also entitled to technical-management assistance services for a maximum value of 5,000 euros.

Amount Services 3,000 euros technical assistance on facilitations and transmission of specialized and strategic skills for the best outcome of the initiatives financed by Invitalia 2,000 euros 50% coverage for the purchase of specialist marketing and communication services, for an amount not less than 4,000.00 euros

The female businesses who intend to request i non-repayable contributions must comply with the following requirements:

have a legal and / or operational headquarters throughout the national territory or the availability of this;

be made up of less than 12 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application;

on the date of submission of the subsidy application; be duly constituted and registered in the business register;

be in full and free exercise of their rights , not be in voluntary liquidation or subjected to bankruptcy proceedings for liquidation purposes;

not to be among the companies that have received and, subsequently, not repaid or deposited in a blocked account, the aid identified as illegal or incompatible by the European Commission;

having returned benefits for which a recovery order has been ordered by the Ministry.

As the decree specifies, the self-employed workers "Must be in possession only of the VAT number, opened for less than twelve months at date of submission of the subsidy application, without prejudice to registration with the professional association of reference, where necessary for the exercise of the professional activity concerned, as well as the possession of the additional requirements".

There is also for individuals possibility to benefit from the concessions, provided that it is possible to document the start of the activity.

Women’s business fund, non-repayable contributions and loans for women’s entrepreneurship

Then there are several concessions from the Fondo Impresa Donna recognized at companies established for more than 12 months or self-employed women with a VAT number open for more than 12 months for the development or consolidation of their business who also have all the other requirements.

In this case the eligible expenses they can go up to 400,000 euros and relate to:

fixed assets materials, with particular reference to new factory plants, machinery and equipment, as long as they are consistent and functional to the business activity, at the exclusive service of the subsidized initiative;

fixed assets intangible, necessary for the activity covered by the facilitated initiative;

, necessary for the activity covered by the facilitated initiative; cloud services functional to the core processes of business management;

employees, hired for an indefinite or fixed term after the date of submission of the application and functionally employed in the implementation of the facilitated initiative;

working capital needs for: raw materials, ancillaries, consumables; ordinary services, strictly necessary for the performance of the company's activities; use of third party assets, including rental costs, leasing fees; warranty charges.

for:

The benefits consist in part in non-repayable contributions and partly in subsidized loans with the following characteristics:

with a maximum duration of eight years;

at zero interest;

they are repaid, twelve months after the disbursement of the last installment of the subsidy, according to an amortization plan in constant deferred half-yearly installments, expiring on May 31 and November 30 of each year;

they are not backed by forms of guarantee.

Type of female enterprise Non-repayable contributions Subsidized financing Expense coverage Limit of working capital needs Established for at least 12 months to no more than 36 months 50 percent 50 percent 80 percent 20 percent Established for over 36 months 50 percent 50 percent 80 percent of the investment costs 25 percent

In this last case, the 25 percent of the overall eligible expenses and, in any case, to the maximum extent of80 percent of the average working capital of the last three financial years at the date of submission of the application is covered by a non-repayable grant.

Also in this case next to the benefits there are also available technical-management assistance services for a maximum value of 5,000 euros.

Amount Services 3,000 euros technical assistance on facilitations and transmission of specialized and strategic skills for the best outcome of the initiatives financed by Invitalia 2,000 euros 50 per cent coverage for the purchase of specialist services, of an amount not less than 4,000.00 euros, for marketing and communication



not less than 4,000.00 euros, for marketing and communication

L’access to the incentives of the Fondo Impresa Donna follows one over-the-counter evaluation procedure and requests must be sent via the online procedure which will be active on the Invitalia portal.

All the details in the full text of the MISE decree published in the Official Gazette on December 14, 2021.