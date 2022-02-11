Fontana disqualified in the final. Azzurri in the final in the relay! Sighel ahead in the 500 – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.54: No medals, therefore, for Italy in the third session of the short track races. There remains a bitter taste in the mouth because Fontana was worth the podium but he will be able to make up for it in the 1500s. Thank you for following us, see you on Sunday, good afternoon

13.52: We understood once again that the juries make and undo in the short track that, by dint of decisions such as the repechage of China in the semi-final of the relay and the disqualification of Fontana, really risks losing credibility and charm. Too bad indeed

13.50: The mockery is total, Arianna Fontana disqualified who changed the line on the straight before being thrown down. If she hadn’t been harmed, that maneuver would hardly have resulted in disqualification

13.49: A terrible joke for Arianna Fontana damaged by the reckless American Santos who had already done all sorts of things in the 500. Too bad

13.47: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!! Arianna Fontana falls, touched from behind by the American Santos. Shulting wins, second place for Choi, third Desmet

13.46: Halfway through the race Schulting, Fontana, Choi

13.44: The presentation of the protagonists of the 1000 meters final: Santos (Usa), Fontana (Ita), Choi (Kor), Schulting (Ned), Desmet (Bel)

13.43: Soon the final A of the 1000 meters with Arianna Fontana

13.42: The Dutch Velzeboer wins the final B in front of the Korean Lee and the American Stoddard

13.38: Everything is ready for the women’s 1000 B final with Stoddard (Usa), Velzeboer (Ned), Lee (Kor), Biney (Usa), Jaszapati (Hun) at the start

13.28: The tension rises, now the pause for the refurbishment of the ice and then the final of the women’s 1000 with Arianna Fontana

13.27: Russia is in the final! He overtook Holland on the wire to go to final B. It will be a 5-a-side final with Canada, Italy, China, Korea and Russia

13.25: Korea manages to prevail, while Russia may have overtaken the Netherlands they had led for the last laps. Surprisingly out of the PyeongChang Olympic champion Hungary

13.23: Holland, Korea, Russia, Hungary after half of the race

13.18: The second semifinal of the relay starts with Korea, Hungary, Holland, Russia

13.16: China advanced to the final without disqualification. Contact of blades Canada-China and once again Chinese let’s say not underdogs

13.14: Canada won the first semifinal, Italy second, Japan third and China fourth

13.13. IT’S FINALEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ITALIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! The Azzurri made the most of the contact between China and Canada who were in the lead with 12 laps to go and managed the final race in the best possible way.

13.13: 4 laps to finish, Italy second, we need to manage

13.12: China crashed, Italy second with 10 laps to go!

13.08: Canada, China, Italy, Japan at the moment

13.06: At the start of the first semifinal Canada, China, Italy, Japan

13.05: It’s time for the first semifinal of the men’s relay and Italy is looking for a very difficult qualification to the final

13.03: IT’S FINALEEEEEEEEE FOR ARIANNA FONTANA !!! Number of the American Santos who overcomes the blue with three laps to go and goes on to win, second Fontana, third the Korean Choi who will be fished out

13.00. Desmet managed to get the better of the Korean Lee and is at the end, Lee is waiting for the repechage. Now at the start of the second semifinal with Arianna Fontana who will face Velzeboer (Ned), Stoddard (USA), Santos (USA) and the Korean Choi

12.59: Schulting wins the semifinal, the Korean Lee should be in second place but the photo finish is needed

12.56: The first semifinal of the 1500s starts with Schulting (Ned), Biney (Usa), Desmet (Bel), Jaszapati (Hun) and Lee (Kor)

12.45: Now the break for the resurfacing of the ice and then the semifinals of the 1000 women and the men’s relay

12.44: SIGHEL IS THERE! The blue closes in second place behind the Chinese Wu. The Dutch Hoogerwerf falls, third Chu of Hong Kong far behind

12.42: The Chinese Liu advanced, Van’T Wout disqualified

12.42: There is the blue Sighel at the start of the last battery. These are the protagonists: Wu (Chn), Sighel (Ita), Hoogerwerf (Ned), Chu (Hkg)

12.40: Hazardous overtaking, perhaps due to disqualification of Van’T Wout on the Sun. Shaoling Liu wins, ahead of the Israeli Bykanov. The Chinese Sun may have advanced

12.38: Now the seventh battery with Shaoling Liu (Hun), Van’T Wout (Ned), Sun (Chn), Bykanov (Isr)

12.37: Victory for the Kazakh Azhgaliyev who manages to overtake the Korean Hwang, third place for the American Pivirotto, the Dutch De Laat falls

12.36: The sixth battery starts with Hwang (Kor), Azhgaliyev (Kaz), De Laat (Ned), Pivirotto (Usa)

12.34: Head race of the Russian Iliev who crosses the finish line first, second the Hungarian Krueger and third the Latvian Kruzbergs, who could be fished out because the weather is good

12.32: At the start in the fifth battery Iliev (Rus), Krueger (Hun), Kruzbergs (Lat), Fercoq (Fra)

12.30: Victory on the wire for the Kazakh Nikisha who surpasses the Canadian Pierre-Gilles on the wire, third place and good time for the Belgian Desmet

12.29: The fourth battery starts with Nikisha (Kaz), Pierre-Gilles (Can), Koike (Jpn), Desmet (Bel)

12.27: The Canadian Dubois and the Russian Sitnikov leave immediately, finishing in the first two places, third but detached and with a high time the blue Cassinelli

12.26: The blue Cassinelli starts in the third battery. The protagonists: Dubois (Can), Sitnikov (Rus), Cassinelli (Ita), Handei (Ukr)

12.25: The Chinese Ren starts very strong and then controls and wins the battery, second place for the Kazakh Galiakhmetov, third place for the Australian Corey, the Canadian Laoun fell

12.24: Disqualified the Korean lee who had already fallen, a potential protagonist comes out. Now the second battery with Ren (Chn), Galiakhmetov (Kaz), Laoun (Can), Corey (Aus)

12.22: Korean Lee falls, Hungarian Shaolin Liu wins by posting, according to French Lepape, third Kikuchi

12.21: At the start in the first battery of the 500 men Shaolin Liu (Hun), Lepape (Fra), Kikuchi (Jpn), Lee (Kor)

12.19: All confirmed

12.16: The American Santos wins with an overtaking in the last lap, second place for the Korean Choi, Jaszapati and Stoddard the two recovered

12.14: At the start in the last quarter: Choi (Kor), Poutsma (Ned), Santos (Usa), Jaszapati (Hun), Charles (Can)

12.11: BEFORE FROM THE BEGINNING TO THE END! Arianna Fontana leads the second lap and finishes in first place ahead of the Belgian Desmet. Third the Canadian Sarault who is eliminated because the time of this quarter is higher than the previous two

12.08: It’s time for Arianna Fontana. The blue is in the third quarter final. These are the protagonists: Sarault (Can), Desmet (Bel), Zhang (Chn), Fontana (Ita), Kiruchi (Jpn)

12.06: The Korean Lee wins, second place for the American Biney. The Polish Maliszewska has fallen. We’ll see if there are jury decisions

12.04: In the second quarter at the start Biney (Usa), Lee (Kor), Vostrikova (Rus), Maliszewska (Pol), Efremenkova (Rus)

12.02: World record and first place for the Dutch Schulting who beats his partner Velzeboer. Behind the two Dutch fleeing is the American Stoddard

11.58: Soon on the ice the protagonists of the first quarter-final of the women’s 1000: Schulting (Ned), Han (Chn), Stoddard (Usa), Qu (Chn), Velzeboer (Ned)

11.54: Attention then to the semifinals of the men’s relay. The blues inserted in the battery with Canada, China and Japan will go hunting for the first two places for access to the final act for the medals and a super performance will be needed.

11.50: Following the heats of the 500 meters men with Andrea Cassinelli and Pietro Sighel whose goal will be to hit the pass for the quarter-finals. In particular, Sighel will want to redeem himself from the disqualifications that have affected his individual performance.

11.46: The patrol of the opponents led by Suzanne Schulting is really scary. pay attention to the Chinese, Koreans and the Polish Maliszewska

11.43: The races will start from 12.00 in Italy with Arianna Fontana at the starting line in the quarter-finals of the 1000 meters. The champion from Valtellina, already gold in this five-circle review in the 500 meters and silver in the mixed relay, is looking for a magical trio, but it won’t be easy at all.

11.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the third session of short track races at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the short track competition day, valid for the Beijing Winter Olympics (China). The women’s 1000 meters, the men’s 500 meters and the men’s team event are scheduled on Chinese ice.

The dances will start from 12.00 Italian with Arianna Fontana at the starting line. The champion from Valtellina, who was already gold in this five-circles review in the 500 meters, is looking for a magical encore, but it won’t be easy at all. The patrol of the opponents led by Suzanne Schulting it’s really scary.

It will be the turn of the heats of the 500 meters men with Andrea Cassinelli and Pietro Sighel whose goal will be to hit the pass for the quarter-finals. In particular, Sighel will want to redeem himself from the disqualifications that have affected his individual performance. Decisions, it must be said, that have caused much discussion due to the different yardstick adopted compared to similar cases. Attention then to the semifinals of the men’s relay. The blues inserted into the battery with Canada, China and Japan they will hunt for the first two places for access to the final act for the medals and a super performance will be needed.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the short track competition day, valid for the Beijing Winter Olympics (China): news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 12.00 Italian time. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse