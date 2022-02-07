Fontana Re Midas, the difference between Feuz and Paris, Wierer struggles at the Games – OA Sport

ITALIAN OLYMPICS REPORT CARDS MONDAY 7 FEBRUARY

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner (curling), 9.5: you wonder why we don’t give 10? There is still a game … In the last round robin challenge they eliminate the fearsome Canadians, then give a real lesson to Sweden, outclassing the Scandinavians with an 8-1 that does not allow replicas and to the sound of stolen hands. They have brought this wonderful sport (which OA Sport has always offered you even during Europeans, World Championships and Olympic qualifiers …) in the homes of Italians, moving the masses and really making a contagious enthusiasm explode. Now Norway in the final for the last piece.

Federica Brignone (alpine skiing), 9: never on the podium in the giant season, she invents the best race at the Olympics, as a true champion. She deserves a golden icing: she will be able to try again in super-G (where the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami is scary, especially as shown today in the second heat) and also in combined. She has the enthusiasm of a girl, despite the age of 31. She just gives the feeling that this magical period of her career can still go on for a long time.

Marta Bassino (alpine skiing), 4: his Olympics, in fact, never started, because it came out after two doors. He throws probably the most delicious opportunity of his career to the wind, but he can try again at Milan-Cortina 2026, without forgetting that in super-G here in Beijing he will be a loose cannon.

Elena Curtoni (alpine skiing), 6: he had no ambitions for a giant. Today’s race served as a training and, above all, to dispel the nightmare of isolation experienced in recent days.

Silvia Bertagna (freestyle), 3: bad performance, remains very far from qualifying in big air.

Emiliano Lauzi (snowboard), 8.5: exceeds its limits and grabs an unexpected fifth place in slopestyle. Very good, both as a spur for Italy to invest in these acrobatic disciplines where it has appeared for too many years, almost with inexplicable arrogance.

Christof Innerhofer (alpine skiing), 2: a man of his experience, at 37, cannot go out like this after three doors downhill. To him goes the palm of the worst Italian of today.

Matteo Marsaglia (alpine skiing), 6: decent, closes in the top15 even with an important mistake. However, he was not a podium athlete and the question remains whether it was better to focus on Mattia Casse, especially from a super-G perspective.

Dominik Paris (alpine skiing), 6.5: sorry to say, but the blue is not worth Beat Feuz. The Swiss has won four downhill World Cups, as well as gold in this specialty at both the World Championships and the Olympics. The blue, now 32 years old, has never actually won anything in the downhill, except single stages in the major circuit: neither ‘cups’ nor world titles or five circles. Of course, in his palmares he boasts a world gold in super-G and a specialty World Cup in the same discipline, however too little for the potential of this athlete. Paris often dominates in great classics such as Bormio or Kitzbuehel, but has never won, for example, in Val Gardena or Wengen. He only really excels on certain slopes and in certain snow conditions. In the big events he struggles, especially at the Olympics where he has never brought home even a bronze. Tomorrow we will play a small hope in super-G, after which the appeal test of Milan-Cortina 2026 will remain, when the descent will be played on the beloved Stelvio of Bormio. Then, however, he will be 36, after all not so many if we think of the 41 of the French Johan Clarey, now silver… For sure Feuz, on the contrary, wins everywhere and in any conditions.

Leonardo Donaggio (freestyle), 8: splendid final conquered in the big air. This 18-year-old has really great talent: in 2026 he could become one of the blue tips in the home Olympics.

Francesca Lollobrigida (speed skating), 7: the 1500 meters, compared to the 3000 and the mass start, were a less congenial distance (and the 5000 will be even less so). He still gets a good sixth place on his birthday. Now she won’t have to feel satisfied, because in the mass start there are also the conditions to try to win.

Dorothea Wierer (biathlon), 5: for now the troubled relationship with the Olympics continues. He has won two general World Cups, 3 golds at the World Cups, but at the Games he has never achieved any individual laurels (just like Dominik Paris). Alibi like wind or cold give the feeling of ‘already heard’, not to mention that the conditions are the same for everyone. There are still several opportunities: a reaction is needed.

Lisa Vittozzi (biathlon), without vote: we do not want to rage. The performance of the relay had deluded us, today the usual ghosts are back at the shooting range. Perhaps, at the end of the Olympics, it would be appropriate to stop, skip the last stages of the World Cup and try to understand how to solve the problem in view of next year.

Federica Sanfilippo and Michela Carrara (biathlon), 5: they play a race in the rear, but it was difficult to expect an exploit from them.

Arianna Fontana (short track), 10 and praise: she was already among the immortal myths of Italian sport, now it is a question of whether she is the best ever … Perhaps better than her, in the women’s field, there is only Valentina Vezzali. You repeated the gold medal in the same specialty: the only Italians to succeed in the Winter Games were Alberto Tomba, Deborah Compagnoni and Armin Zoeggler. An Arianna Fontana like this had never really been seen before. The overtaking against the Dutch Suzanne Schulting is an unforgettable masterpiece, comparable for example to the indelible comeback of Filippo Tortu in the 4 × 100 in Tokyo 2020. Attention because it’s not over: this fountain can give anyone a hard time even in the 1000 and in the 1500 meters.

Arianna Valcepina (short track), 7.5: she was the least expected of her sisters and, thanks also to a bit of luck, she reached an unexpected semifinal in the 500 meters.

Martina Valcepina (short track), 5: naive, nullifies a great chance by being disqualified in the quarters for false start.

Pietro Sighel (short track), 6: he has everything to break the world, but he is still not very tactically conscious. Today he was disqualified following an all too reckless maneuver. If he has learned his lesson, in the 500 he will be able to put on a show. It is a very pure talent.

Verena Hofer (sledding), 7: excellent eighth position after two heats. She is on pole to be deployed in the relay team, where Italy’s ambitions will still be ballasted by the absence of Dominik Fischnaller, positive for Covid.

Andrea Voetter (toboggan), 6: has never really digested this track and, for now, it has been bypassed in the internal hierarchies by Verena Hofer.

Nina Zoeggeler (sledding), 6: at the moment it is 16th, not far from a top 15 which would represent a starting point.

