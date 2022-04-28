Entertainment

Fontenay-sous-Bois: Rihanna and Hermione to the rescue to get young people to vote

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

2nd round Macron Le Pen in Val-de-Marne: reminder of the results by city in 2017 2nd round Macron Le Pen in Val-de-Marne: reminder of the results by city in 2017

2nd round Macron Le Pen in Val-de-Marne: reminder of the results by city in 2017

In 2017, Emmanuel Macron came out on top against Marine Le Pen in all the cities of Val-de-Marne in the second round of the presidential election. Its departmental score, around 80%, was well above the national average (53.35%). Reminder of results by city.

Fontenay-sous-Bois: the mayor calls to counter Marine Le Pen in the face of doubtful voters Fontenay-sous-Bois: the mayor calls to counter Marine Le Pen in the face of doubtful voters © Facebook

Article reserved for subscribers Fontenay-sous-Bois: the mayor calls to counter Marine Le Pen in the face of doubtful voters

“Our people must block fascism”, enjoined this Sunday Jean-Philippe Gautrais, mayor of Fontenay-sous-Bois, who still claims to belong to the Left Front, the former PCF-PG alliance, after announcing this Sunday evening the results of the first round of the presidential election.

Legislative 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the PCF appoints its leaders Legislative 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the PCF appoints its leaders

Article reserved for subscribers Legislative 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the PCF appoints its leaders

While the first round of the presidential election is being held on Sunday, the Communist Party of Val-de-Marne (PCF 94) has just announced its leaders for the legislative elections.

Presidential in Val-de-Marne: Mélenchon wins the day, against the local polls Presidential in Val-de-Marne: Mélenchon wins the day, against the local polls

Article reserved for subscribers Presidential in Val-de-Marne: Mélenchon wins the day, against the local polls

While historic communist strongholds moved to the right during the last municipal and departmental elections, tipping the Val-de-Marne, the last PCF department in the country, on the LR side, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is progressing everywhere compared to 2017 and is doing overall a better score than Emmanuel Macron. Explanations in maps.

Presidential 2022: words of voters #12 at the Kremlin-Bicêtre Presidential 2022: words of voters #12 at the Kremlin-Bicêtre

Article reserved for subscribers Presidential 2022: words of voters #12 at the Kremlin-Bicêtre

Candidates Emmanuel Macron (27.8%) and Marine Le Pen (23.1%) qualified for the second round of the presidential election on Sunday April 24. The editorial staff of Citoyens.com goes out to meet voters. Twelfth stage at Kremlin-Bicêtre where Mélenchon’s score (40%) is felt in the street.

Presidential 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the complete results of the second round by city Presidential 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the complete results of the second round by city

Presidential 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the complete results of the second round by city

The results of the second round of the 2022 presidential election in Val-de-Marne, city by city. Full results. At the department level, Emmanuel Macron won 74.48% of the vote against 25.52% for Marine Le Pen.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Blake Lively-style toasty blonde hair: Here’s how you can get it

7 mins ago

Anya Taylor-Joy: ‘I’m looking forward to making a film in Spanish’

19 mins ago

Channing Tatum turns 42 but doesn’t look like it at all

31 mins ago

Olivia Wilde receives legal documents from Jason Sudeikis in full CinemaCon

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button