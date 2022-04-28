Fontenay-sous-Bois: Rihanna and Hermione to the rescue to get young people to vote
2nd round Macron Le Pen in Val-de-Marne: reminder of the results by city in 2017
In 2017, Emmanuel Macron came out on top against Marine Le Pen in all the cities of Val-de-Marne in the second round of the presidential election. Its departmental score, around 80%, was well above the national average (53.35%). Reminder of results by city.
Fontenay-sous-Bois: the mayor calls to counter Marine Le Pen in the face of doubtful voters
“Our people must block fascism”, enjoined this Sunday Jean-Philippe Gautrais, mayor of Fontenay-sous-Bois, who still claims to belong to the Left Front, the former PCF-PG alliance, after announcing this Sunday evening the results of the first round of the presidential election.
Legislative 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the PCF appoints its leaders
While the first round of the presidential election is being held on Sunday, the Communist Party of Val-de-Marne (PCF 94) has just announced its leaders for the legislative elections.
Presidential in Val-de-Marne: Mélenchon wins the day, against the local polls
While historic communist strongholds moved to the right during the last municipal and departmental elections, tipping the Val-de-Marne, the last PCF department in the country, on the LR side, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is progressing everywhere compared to 2017 and is doing overall a better score than Emmanuel Macron. Explanations in maps.
Presidential 2022: words of voters #12 at the Kremlin-Bicêtre
Candidates Emmanuel Macron (27.8%) and Marine Le Pen (23.1%) qualified for the second round of the presidential election on Sunday April 24. The editorial staff of Citoyens.com goes out to meet voters. Twelfth stage at Kremlin-Bicêtre where Mélenchon’s score (40%) is felt in the street.
Presidential 2022 in Val-de-Marne: the complete results of the second round by city
The results of the second round of the 2022 presidential election in Val-de-Marne, city by city. Full results. At the department level, Emmanuel Macron won 74.48% of the vote against 25.52% for Marine Le Pen.