Foo Fighters: Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies in Bogota, Colombia Celebs RMMN | TVMAS

Taylor Hawkins, drummer Foo Fighters, He died in Bogota. The American rock band issued a statement on social networks to report the death of the musician, who was in Colombia to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic 2022.

In the official account of the band, the group members published a statement requesting respect for the family’s privacy and claiming to be devastated by the news.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and his infectious laugh will live with us all forever.”the band wrote on their Instagram account.

According to local media, Taylor Hawkins was found dead in the hotel where the band was staying.

There is a group of judicial police and forensic forensic medicine doing the respective lifting of the body.

Hawkins grew up in Laguna Beach, California, where he began studying conservatory music and although his specialty was drums he also played piano and guitar.

Among the artists who inspired his career were Stewart Copeland of The Police, and Roger Taylor of Queen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The reactions of celebrities to the song that Resident dedicated to JBalvin

Residente’s song that went viral due to its forceful message to JBalvin provoked a series of reactions on social networks. From singers to influencers, many used Twitter and other platforms to speak out about it. What did they say? Here we tell you.