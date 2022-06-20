Foo Fighters reveal artists who will pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Stewart Copeland and more will take part in the tribute concerts alongside the Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters have revealed the initial guest list for their concerts in tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles.

The London concert line-up will include Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass and bandmates from Chevy Metal from Hawkins. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be there for a special appearance.

Most of these artists will also be present at the Los Angeles concert, alongside Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jon Theodore, Brad Will and Pat Wilson. Other guests for both concerts will be announced shortly.

London’s tribute to Hawkins will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium. The Foo Fighters will then perform a second concert on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for both nights go on sale June 17 on the Foo Fighters website.

Along with the announcement, the Foo Fighters clarified on Instagram that proceeds from the Hawkins tribute concerts will go to “ charities in the UK chosen by the Hawkins family. More details will be announced shortly.

The London tribute concert will mark the first time the Foo Fighters have taken the stage since Hawkins passed away on March 25 at the age of 50. At the time, the Foo Fighters were touring South America. The official cause of death remains unknown to this day.

Addressing RollingStone After his death, one of Hawkins’ longtime friends, guitarist Stevie Salas, spoke of the doggedness that made him a great drummer: ” I think Taylor wanted to be big so badly that he never thought he was. I believe Taylor sat down every day and thought he wasn’t good enough, and he worked and worked and worked to become great. I used to say to him, “Man, you can relax now. Everything is fine.” But I don’t think he ever really relaxed and felt good about himself as a musician. »

Jon Blisten

Translated by the editor