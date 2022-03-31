Foo Fighters spoke out in the United States after the death of Taylor Hawkins in Colombia

Dave Grohl faces a difficult moment after the death of Taylor Hawkins. (Photo: Instagram)

Five days have passed since the Colombian authorities confirmed the death in Bogotá of the Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50, hours before the presentation that the band had scheduled at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. That March 25 will be remembered by fans as the day when, from one moment to another, his joy turned into sadness.

The band returned to Los Angeles as quickly as possible and from there they made the first decisions about their immediate destiny as a group, after the sudden loss of their partner. The local media recorded some images of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jafee, Samantha Sidleyen, and company, in which they can be seen very affected. In one of them, reviewed by TMZ, Dave can be seen hugging a man who appears to be his manager, John Silva. He has a completely broken face.

The @RockAndNorte twitter account replied to the image:

After the opinion of the Institute of Legal Medicine, in Bogotá, the drummer’s body was handed over to his companions. The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Hawkins had traces of opioids, marijuana and antidepressants in his body. On Sunday March 27, already in the United States, after performing at various festivals in Latin America and not being able to do so in Colombia, the band published their first words about what happened and on Tuesday they announced the cancellation of their tour to mourn the death of his “brother”.

“We will take some time to cry, heal, get closer to our loved ones and appreciate all the music and memories we have together,” they say. Devastated, his fans make themselves felt through social networks. They are still shocked by what happened and, even more so, by the possible decision that the band may take not to play again.

Paraguay and Brazil were his immediate destinations, in addition to Colombia, but a storm prevented the visit to the first, and the second could not be due to the death of the drummer. “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirms the cancellation of upcoming tour dates, in light of the unexpected loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. sorry and we share the disappointment of not seeing each other as planned.” The band will not attend the more than 50 performances they had scheduled in 2022.

The exact details of the drummer’s death are still unknown. According to some of the forensic reports, Hawkins’ heart was of an abnormal size, considering the weight that the organ should have in a person his age. According to Legal Medicine, the drummer’s heart weighed around 600 grams. In addition, it was twice the size of an average adult.

This caught the attention of forensic scientists, since the approximate weight of a human heart is between 250 and 350 grams. With this, one of the hypotheses regarding the death of Hawkins suggests that the drummer’s heart would have grown due to drug use, which would have aggravated the effects of an overdose. So far, the version is maintained that the death would have been caused by an overdose followed by heart failure, taking into account the artist’s background in terms of the consumption of antidepressants and narcotics.

Hawkins leaves this world as one of the most important figures in rock in recent times. He was with the band for more than two decades. He joined the group after they recorded the album The Color and the Shape (1997). Just a few years earlier, Dave Grohl had formed the band. It was in 1994, some time after Nirvana disbanded following Kurt Cobain’s suicide.

Before being with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was the drummer for Alanis Morissette. He began his journey in music inspired by Roger Taylor and Stewart Copeland, from Queen and The Police, respectively. At the beginning he played the guitar and little by little he adopted the drums. Congratulations, because he would end up being one of the best drummers of this century.

The sorrow will stay with all his fans, friends and family, as will the music. Without Hawkins present body and soul, it will be the only way to keep him alive.

