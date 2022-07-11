Foo Fighters: Taylor Hawkins’ son pays tender tribute to his father

At the end of last month, Alanis Morissette paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25, this June 28 during one of the two London dates of his anniversary tour of Jagged Little Pill.

Just before her concert ended, she performed the 1996 hit “Ironic” and footage of Hawkins was projected on the big screen behind her. It is then the message “In Memory Of Taylor Hawkins” which is displayed, with one of his photos.

Taylor Hawkins was in Alanis Morissette’s live band before he joined the Foo Fighters in 1997. In an interview in 2018 he told Matt Wilkinson of Beats 1 that he “wouldn’t have been there if it hadn’t been for her”, that he would no doubt have “delivered pizzas”.

Let us recall that dtwo concerts in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer have been recently announced for London and Los Angeles.

Wembley Stadium on September 3 will feature Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush, Liam Gallagher, Roger Taylor and Brian May from Queen, Steward Copeland from The Police, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age , Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim and members of Taylor Hawkins cover band Chevy Metal. Other groups still have to come and expand this line-up.

The poster for the concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th is as follows: we will find some artists present at the first dates in the United Kingdom, with in addition Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Joan Jett, ALanis Morissette, Gene Simmons of Kiss , Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller, Rufus Taylor, John Theodore, Brad Wilk and Pat Wilson. Other names are yet to be confirmed as well.

All proceeds will be donated to charities in the UK and USA.

It will be of the group’s very first concerts from the tragic disappearance of their drummer.

Dave Grohl made his very first public appearance on the Glastonbury Festival stage this week, starring Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen.