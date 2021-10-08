Foo Fighters Visit The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston Moved

Special guest for the Morning Show by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. As documented by the former Friends actress on her official Instagram page, on the set of the Apple TV + le TV series the Foo Fighters visited, who performed with a cover of “Medicine At Midnight”, the latest album, on the screens.

Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account, told her reaction from a true fan of Dave Grohl’s band. The actress let herself be portrayed together with the band’s frontman on the set, even while they were reviewing the script, a sign that in the next episodes of the TV series we will seriously see the former Nirvana drummer and associates.

In one click Aniston is evidently excited and with tears in her eyes pose with the whole band, after letting go of a hug with Grohl.

“The Foo Fighters paid a visit to the Morning Show. This super fan will never forget this day“reads the caption, seasoned with the hashtags #FANFORLIFE and #BESTHUMANSEVER.

On the occasion of the second season of The Morning show, Jennifer Aniston showed off a new look. The episodes can be seen directly on Apple TV +, the streaming platform of the Cupertino giant. For our first impressions of The Morning Show 2, we refer you to the dedicated article.