News

Foo Fighters Visit The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston Moved

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Special guest for the Morning Show by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. As documented by the former Friends actress on her official Instagram page, on the set of the Apple TV + le TV series the Foo Fighters visited, who performed with a cover of “Medicine At Midnight”, the latest album, on the screens.

Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account, told her reaction from a true fan of Dave Grohl’s band. The actress let herself be portrayed together with the band’s frontman on the set, even while they were reviewing the script, a sign that in the next episodes of the TV series we will seriously see the former Nirvana drummer and associates.

In one click Aniston is evidently excited and with tears in her eyes pose with the whole band, after letting go of a hug with Grohl.

Loading...
Advertisements

The Foo Fighters paid a visit to the Morning Show. This super fan will never forget this day“reads the caption, seasoned with the hashtags #FANFORLIFE and #BESTHUMANSEVER.

On the occasion of the second season of The Morning show, Jennifer Aniston showed off a new look. The episodes can be seen directly on Apple TV +, the streaming platform of the Cupertino giant. For our first impressions of The Morning Show 2, we refer you to the dedicated article.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
945
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
855
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
845
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
844
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
842
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
826
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
777
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top