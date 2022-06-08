Foo Fighters will pay tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins

The American rock group Foo Fighters, which had canceled its 2022 tour after the death in March of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins, announced Wednesday two concerts to pay tribute to him in September, in London and Los Angeles.

• Read also: Grieving rock fans: Here are 12 musicians who left us in 2022

• Read also: Arcade Fire will replace Foo Fighters in Osheaga!

• Read also: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had taken opiates and antidepressants before his death

These concerts, on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on September 27 at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles, will bring together artists, whose list is not yet known, the Hawkins family and, “of course, his brothers from Foo Fighters to celebrate Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon,” the band said in a statement.

Recognizable by his energy on stage, figure and pillar of Dave Grohl’s group, of which he had been a part since 1997, the drummer died suddenly at the age of 50 on the night of March 25 to 26 in a hotel in Bogota, before a concert in the Colombian capital.

The group, which made alternative rock history, announced the cancellation of its world tour and did not appear at the Grammy Awards on April 3, where it won three new awards – best rock album , Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance – bringing his total to 15.

Tributes had poured in the world of rock and music, like singer Billie Eilish, who appeared with a T-shirt bearing the image of the drummer on the stage of the Grammy Awards.