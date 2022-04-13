Food, a key pillar for our health at all stages of life

Health has always been something to which we have attached importance, but in recent years we have paid even more attention, especially to the impact of our diet on it. In fact, we Spaniards have become the Europeans most concerned about having a healthy diet as a result of the pandemic.

And, double surprise emoticon, eating for health is a motivation that increases with age, as shown in a study by the consultancy firm Kantar. Of the total number of interviewees, 21.7% admit to being “thinking about taking care of themselves”; 15.2% “want to, but can’t”; and 63.1% confirm “to be healthy, but with nuances”. Because we are not going to fool ourselves, 45% of consumers enjoy what they eat more if it is also healthy.

The Spanish are the Europeans most concerned about having a healthy diet as a result of the pandemic danone

Opportunity for food companies

Those responsible for the study point out that the reason why we consume certain categories of food explains why we choose one brand or another or even one variety or another, which guides manufacturers in their innovations.

Some companies, such as Danone, are committed precisely to innovation and to providing added value as a way of responding to the food needs of current and future generations with proposals that accompany them in all stages and key moments of their day to day. The new generations are more aware of the importance of healthy diets, which in practice has driven the growth of the markets for functional foods, probiotics, as well as vegetable alternatives, or specialized nutrition.

Some companies, such as Danone, are committed precisely to innovation to respond to the food needs of current and future generations

In this sense, Laia Mas, Director of Corporate Affairs of Danone Iberia, explains that currently 90% of Danone’s portfolio in Spain corresponds to healthy products for daily consumption: “We have more than one hundred years of experience that guarantee us when it comes to of providing health through food, and we have the healthiest portfolio to accompany families at all stages of life with our infant and specialized nutrition products, dairy products, vegetable alternatives and mineral water”. Because in the end, a good diet from a young age is an investment in the future, since it plays a very important role in preventing diseases and ageing.

The company is aware of this reality and, for this reason, it accompanies from the first 1,000 days of the baby to old age, and even at those times when nutrition is essential to face certain diseases. The key? Being close to the medical community to promote research in the field of specialized nutrition. In fact, during the pandemic, Danone donated €1 million globally to encourage research on the role of nutrition in COVID patient recovery.

Danone at the Food fair danone

“We focus on the needs of today’s consumer with a strong commitment to R&D as DNA, working on new products that support active health prevention and healthy maturing,” says Patricia Oliva, director of Specialized Nutrition at Danone Iberia.

Novelties of healthy eating in Alimentaria

The multinational, a world leader in infant nutrition and, in Europe, in specialized nutrition for adults, wanted to reflect in Alimentaria its commitment to move towards a healthy and sustainable food model with an integrated portfolio, to accompany the consumer at all stages of the lifetime. Among the novelties that it has presented these days, new proposals stand out in the segments with the greatest growth potential, such as protein, plant-based or specialized nutrition products: YoPRO, Alpro Barista and Alpro Protein, as well as Almiron Duobiotik and Fortimel Protein.

We focus on the needs of today’s consumer with a strong commitment to R&D as DNA, working on new products that support active health prevention and healthy maturing”







Patricia OliveDirector of Specialized Nutrition of Danone Iberia





In fact, according to Oliva, they are committed to research and to this last segment, which is in full growth with winning proposals such as Fortimel Protein, Souvenaid, or Almiron Profutura Duobiotik in infant nutrition. “We have fed three generations and we are already on the fourth. And, through specialized nutrition, we positively impact the key stages of life”, she points out.

Because, in the end, the pandemic has pushed us to take better care of ourselves. “We are at the side of people to guarantee a good nutritional status and supporting the medical community in its work with those patients who need an adapted diet,” says Patricia Oliva. And it is that the middle and elderly age groups have become more aware that healthy aging is not possible if there is no healthy nutrition. And that in times when health may be compromised, how we eat is key in the recovery process.