Food emergency, an opportunity to impose a New Normality: from Angelina Jolie’s spiders to EU traffic light labels

We are in the midst of a radical paradigm shift.

The emergencies of the last two and a half years, health and energy, have profoundly changed our modus vivendi, often introducing homeopathic doses of mass behavioral paradoxes into daily life, one above all: to be free we have given up freedom.

The beginning of the summer season, with the deadly combination of very high temperatures and the scarce availability of water, is the perfect prologue for the preparation of an effective and pervasive narration of the next emergencies, the climatic one and the food one.

Also in this case the response of the economic and political system will be exceptional, or characterized by unconventional measures.

We have seen some signs in recent years, in particular in the disciplinary system of the agri-food sector with the so-called “traffic light” labels.

It is a labeling system to indicate in a simple and effective way to the consumer the quantities of Co2 associated with the product to be purchased.

According to the European Commission, the agri-food sector contributes at least one third to global greenhouse gas emissions.

In particular, products of animal origin, especially beef but also cheeses, are the foods that contribute most to greenhouse gas emissions: 80% of the total from food consumption in the EU.

A quota that represents a major obstacle for Brussels in view of achieving the commitments defined in the European green deal, which provides for climate neutrality by 2050 and a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.

The traffic light label would therefore allow taking into account not only the distance between the place of production and that of consumption of food but also the ecological impact determined by the production of a food, with all due respect to the zero km.

Paradoxically, with these parameters, the ecological footprint of a pineapple imported to Europe from Central America would be lower than that of a cheese produced on a local farm.

The EU is also studying the application of the “Nutri-score”, which would classify foods according to their nutritional qualities, always with a traffic light label.

Also in this case it seems as if the declared purpose hides the battle for the removal of differences and identities in favor of an indistinct process of homologation. The paradox would be evident, for example that of attributing the green light to products such as Coca Cola Zero and the red one to products such as Parmigiano Reggiano or Felino salami.

Obviously the producers of the most typical (and renowned) foods, especially French and Italian, of what Carlo Petrini has classified as a heritage to be protected under the Slow Food brand for thirty years, are strongly opposing the adoption of these systems of classification focused, incidentally, on extreme simplification and the total removal of complexity and (bio) diversity.

To the aid of the politicians and bureaucrats of Brussels, numerous high-ranking supporters immediately flocked, in particular “scientists” who shine for autonomy and independence.

In Italy the “Nutri Score” can, for example, count on the support of some authoritative scientists, among which Walter Ricciardi, former president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and inflexible advisor to the Minister of Health Hope for the Covid-19 emergency.

Who knows if the former actor of Neapolitan dramas who even starred alongside Mario Merola in “The Last Guappo”, the man whose pupils sparkle at the thought of lockdown, red zones, forced distances and perpetual masks, as well as being a convinced supporter of the “Nutri Score” and of traffic light labeling, as well as a fan of the so-called “novel food”.

Another debate that arises in the food sector is in fact that on the possibility of authorizing novel food based on edible insects that appear to be foods rich in proteins and therefore useful substitutes in times of scarce availability of conventional foods.

Flours derived from the processing of insects are about to arrive on the market and for some time now insects have been promoted as a real ingredient and dish for more or less refined dishes.

In this case the sponsor is a more famous and famous actress than prof. Ricciardi. This is Angelina Jolie who recently distinguished herself for a solidarity trip to Ukraine during which she shared lunch with the displaced people in Lviv and then diligently played the role of ambassador for the defense of democracy against the Russian evil empire: ” children play with bomb splinters “.

In 2017, Jolie, during a trip to Cambodia with her children, in fact cooked and ate, spiders and insects. The extraordinary Cambodian food experience of Jolie and her numerous offspring was documented on BBC cameras.

A shock to clear another radical change, another “new normal”, through a very unconventional food, at least in the West, but, obviously, economic, ecological and “inclusive”.

In short, the signs of the beginning of the narrative focused on the food emergency begin to be numerous and the champions of do-gooders docilely lend themselves to ferrying humanity towards new food horizons.

By Marco Pozzi