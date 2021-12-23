Food for thought under the tree

If you are expecting some advice and some suggestions to amaze your guests with amazing dishes, this time you are out of the way!

The food for thought I’m talking about today has more to do with reading. Giving away a book is always a good idea. In fact, reading has beneficial and positive implications as revealed by various scientific researches! It is an effective anti-stress because it reduces heart rate and muscle tension, preserves memory, improves creativity and writing skills, because reading allows us to develop a less rigid way of thinking and to broaden our cultural background. It also helps us find space and time to detoxify from digital addiction and the famous phenomenon of multitasking. So how about finding a good book, perhaps a culinary one, under the tree? Here is the list of books that cannot be missing in your library.

Science in the kitchen and the art of eating well

When molecular gastronomy and the concept of a correct diet were still a distant mirage, dear Pellegrino Artusi (writer, gastronomist and literary critic) wrote this book which is a milestone for beginners, enthusiasts and professionals.

Not a simple collection of recipes but the rather detailed outline of the Italian culinary identity. It also includes the advice of the time for “weak stomachs”.

The utensils of the gourmet

At the time it was just released, it wasn’t easy to find. If you spot it in a bookshop, in some flea market or on some online sales platform, don’t miss it! One of the first books dedicated only to the tools of the trade, a well-structured practical manual. The abc of the equipment divided by category of use. Full of images and clear explanations. It includes recipes to be prepared with the tools described, suitable for all levels.

The science of vegetables

The nice “neighborhood chemist” Dario Bressanini (chemistry teacher and researcher), reveals secrets and curiosities, rattles off doubts, bestows advice on the variegated plant world.

It does not just provide the origins of the various foods but explains how to choose, store and cook them in the best possible way to get the most of the aroma and taste. The same series includes “The science of pastry” for budding and experienced pastry chefs, “The science of meat” for those who like to prepare roasts, stews and bbq. All the books mentioned are suitable for those with a strong sense of curiosity!

Chocolat

For greedy friends, lovers of chocolate, pralines, emotional cuisine and for those who have seen the film with Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche and are still a little peckish.

Vianne Rocher and her daughter Anouk move to a small village, Lansquenet and between a chocolate and a cup of chocolate, with their joie de vivre combined with heavenly recipes based on chocolat, they awaken the dormant emotions of the inhabitants.

The spice wizard

Another interesting book where cooking and emotions go hand in hand. Tilotamma, the protagonist of this novel, speaks with spices, feels them. Each spice corresponds to a problem to be solved, Tilo provides the right spice at the right time until love gets in the way.

Don’t cry onion

We also think of the little ones, the lovers of nursery rhymes, those who appreciate the more playful side of cooking. Roberto Piumini (author of children’s books) conquers young and old with his effective ability to put words into rhyme.

Merry Christmas to all!!!