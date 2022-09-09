Food of the future: the race for new sources of nutrients has already begun and frontier science is key

Eating is a basic need and although saying it is obvious, the truth is that ensuring a healthy diet is becoming more and more complex and challenges us. What we ate in the past will not be what we will eat in the future. Decades ago, hunger was a huge problem in Chile: in the 1970s, more than a third of children had some degree of malnutrition. A painful reality that could be overcome thanks to the progress of the country and the contribution of people like Dr. Fernando Monckeberg, doctor and founder of the Corporation for Child Nutrition (CONIN), who managed to eradicate child malnutrition in less than thirty years.

Today, efforts are concentrated on overweight and obesity: Chile is the OECD country with the most cases, reaching 74% of the adult population and 52% of children.

Additionally, in Latin America worrying levels of malnutrition and obesity coexist, the increasingly accelerated aging of the population and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

To that is added that Agriculture is one of the most vulnerable areas in the face of an irreversible phenomenon such as climate change, and that supply chain problems derived from crises of a different nature around the world, such as wars, compromise the production of healthy food and lead certain sectors of the population to a state of food insecurity. The population resorts to more accessible solutions with higher energy value such as fast food, which, together with other factors, further contributes to the prevalence of obesity.

Documentation research on lunar plants

Facing this reality the challenge is to develop new sources of food, that allow to satisfy the specific needs of society, and in this way achieve a safe, sustainable and ecological food. Thus, there is already talk of using rare raw materials such as insects, or taking advantage of more abundant sources of underutilized biomass, such as seaweed. Going even further, there are already studies that explore the possibility of producing food outside of our planet, as is the case of recent research published in the journal Communications Biology, which analyzed the possibility of growing vegetables on lunar soil, obtaining promising results.

Another space microbiology investigation, published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, identified the cyanobacterial strain Anabaena sp. PCC 7938 as potentially suitable for a life support system on Mars, as it swould be able to feed on the resources available on that planet and generate the raw material necessary for the cultivation of edible vegetables.

Although there is still a very long way to go, the story of obtaining food under extreme conditions has already begun. The future of novel food development is as challenging and exciting as it was in the past, only the demands have changed, and will continue to change. Frontier scientific research is essential to advance in this area, and the generation of innovations based on the knowledge obtained will be the basis for the development of society in all its dimensions, because, in order to progress, the first requirement to be fulfilled will continue to be yourself: having the right food to eat.

*Academic, Institute of Food Science and Technologyand director, Graduate School of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences U. Austral de Chile