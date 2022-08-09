Food prices begin to fall

With the drop in fuel prices that has been recorded in recent days, the cost of food has also shown signs of beginning to decline, according to the president of the Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution of Puerto Rico. Rico (MIDA), Ferdysac Marquez.

“Prices are already giving way,” he stipulated. “We are already receiving price changes at less (cost). In some lines, not in all”.

The first line in which the drop would be observed would be in meat (proteins), which is -in fact- the main food that consumers have stopped buying due to the inflationary effects that are experienced.

Puerto Ricans who go to the supermarket prefer beers to meat Puerto Ricans who go to the supermarket prefer beers to meat

During a preview of the Consumer Radiography carried out by MIDA at a press conference, it was detailed that 51% of consumers stopped buying red meat, 15% white meats, as well as 14% fish and shellfish in view of the reality that going to the supermarket now involves greater spending. In general, this group of proteins was the most affected.

It was followed by oil, with 8%.

Márquez, president of Plaza Loíza supermarkets, averaged that other products could also reflect decreases in their prices.

“In the next two months there will be an impact on the gondola”advancement.

However, those manufactured products, which imply that they must go through a preparation and packaging process, do not experience the same fate.

“In packaged products it is the opposite. The prices continue ”, indicated, for her part, Sara Ramírez, representative of the distributor Plaza Provision.

He commented that, in some cases, manufacturers have maintained the price. However, they offer a smaller amount of product so that the consumer can purchase it.

The president of MIDA explained that the problems that manufacturers have experienced, mainly due to the lack of raw material, such as transportation and high energy costs, mean that these prices do not yield.

However, there are other factors that could make manufactured products arrive cheaper on the supermarket shelf.

Márquez commented that the situation facing the European currency, known as the Euro, which has equaled the dollar, could cause products purchased from Spain to be “cheaper than before. That advantage or price is passed on to the consumer”.

But, beyond continuing to think about the products that can be brought from other countries, the MIDA leader urged the government to develop a plan to manufacture products on the Island.

He stressed that the consumer has chosen to increasingly prefer local products, in addition to lowering costs for citizens.

“Puerto Rico is not producing. As a government, as an entity that is linked to the government, we must say: What are the manufacturing plans? What are we thinking as a country? We are seeing that people are looking for products from Puerto Rico, that they want to consume them. But are we promoting that as a country? These questions, not as an industry, but as a country or as Puerto Ricans who live on this Island, we must demand from our rulers. What’s the plan? This is going to translate into better prices, a better economic life and a better lifestyle,” said the MIDA leader.

On the other hand, Márquez and the agency’s vice president, Manuel Reyes, could not stipulate when food prices would normalize or return to the cost that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is difficult to predict,” said Reyes, indicating that it depends mainly on the price of fuel and other global events, such as the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“The United States is causing the economy to stop through interest hikes. How does that factor into all of this? It remains to be seen,” she stated.